Students preparing for high school graduation know there’s a world of career possibilities outside their school, but starting next fall, Faribault Public Schools students can already start exploring the possibilities through paid apprenticeships.
This opportunity is possible thanks to a $96,000 Youth Skills Training (YST) grant the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry awarded to the Faribault School District. Faribault Schools is one of 17 recipients to split $1.5 million in grant funding this year.
Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland and Service Learning Coordinator Brian Coleman submitted the grant proposal, and after no success the first two years, the district’s application was finally approved.
“It’s a super competitive grant so I’m glad we finally made it through the process,” said Leland.
The apprenticeship program/partnership between Faribault High School and the Faribault Area Learning Center will place interested students in apprenticeships on site at one of the industry partners Coleman and Leland listed on the grant proposal. Currently, those companies include Daikin Applied, Faribault Transportation, Jennie-O Turkey Store, K&G Manufacturing, Mercury Minnesota, MRG Tool and Die and Tru Vue, Inc. Other local industries may still become partners, said Leland.
The grant funding begins next month and lasts until June 31, 2021. With FHS’s seven-period day taking effect for the first time this fall, students will have an extra period to engage in apprenticeships, which are paid.
Leland anticipates around 30 students will be placed in apprenticeships after completing application processes this winter and spring. How these apprenticeships play out depends on conversations between industry employees and the Faribault Public Schools administration. Students must be 16 by the fall to apply for apprenticeships, but some industries may require them to be older.
Some of the district's teachers with work site licenses will help coordinate the programs and do on-site evaluations of participating students, said Leland. This allows students to learn from multiple mentors in a real business setting.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said one goal of the grant is to “get our students and families more involved in the idea that the manufacturing and business community is a positive place for students to look for jobs.”
Apart from that, Sesker said, “It’s a great opportunity for our school district and colleges to work together.”
Leland said she’s working with South Central College to see what industry-recognized credentials students might receive from completing an apprenticeship. It’s possible students could receive credit for a 10-hour Occupational and Safety Administration training and Certified Production Tech (CPT).
For the last several years, South Central College has partnered with a number of Rice County manufacturers, including several listed above, on on-the-job training and apprenticeships for its students, particularly during a time when many industries have struggled to find qualified applicants. This program, while similar, will reach an even younger audience.
“This is something [the superintendent] really wanted to implement over the last five or six years,” said Leland. “It’s tremendous we finally got the opportunity to do so with financial support. Todd and the board and our business partners and the Chamber have really identified that that hands-on experience for our students is rally valuable. So it’s a win-win for everybody.”