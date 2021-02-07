Despite efforts to slow them down, spam calls and other scams targeting seniors have only become more prevalent during the pandemic.
According to TrueCaller, an increase in spam calls was seen last year even though the number of spam calls appeared to decrease immediately following the onset of the pandemic. This spike was particularly pronounced in the U.S. The Swedish-based call blocking app reported that it helped users to block an average of 28.4 spam calls per month over the first 10 months of 2020. The 56% increase vaulted the U.S. from eighth to second on the list of most spammed countries.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar thinks she has a potential solution to the problem. Her bill, the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, is simple — it would require the Federal Trade Commission to produce a report on such scams and how to stop them.
In addition, the act would require the FTC to provide an online database of scams targeting seniors, searchable by region and type of scam. Co-sponsored by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, Klobuchar’s bill passed in the House last year but died in the Senate.
Many spam calls and emails come from spoofed numbers and addresses by masquerading as another, fooling unsuspecting victims and making them harder than ever for law enforcement to track. Seniors have proven particularly susceptible to such scams, often with tragic consequences.
Nationwide, reporting on cases of elder financial abuse is limited, according to the National Council on Aging. Depending on how they are calculated, estimates run anywhere from $2.9 billion to more than $36 billion.
Exact data is hard to track because according to National Adult Protective Services, just one out of 44 cases of elder financial abuse are ever reported. Seniors are tantalizing targets for scammers because they hold a third of all U.S. wealth.
Klobuchar's bill is backed by the Elder Justice Coalition; American Society on Aging, and the National Adult Protective Services Association. A spokesperson for Minnesota’s AARP said the organization is reviewing the legislation and has not yet issued a formal endorsement.
Lori Delagrammatikas, Executive Director of the National Adult Protective Services Association, noted in her comments that local Adult Protective Services Agencies have seen an increase in scam reports during the pandemic.
“Those preying on the vulnerable aren’t shutting down during this pandemic,” she added.
Delagrammatikas says she believes the bill could provide major help for seniors and other victims of scams, by increasing awareness of their prevalence cost and providing a “one stop shop” for victims unsure of where to turn for help.
Capt. Eric Rethemeier of the Owatonna Police Department said not only that a day doesn’t go by when his department receives reports of scam calls, but that he receives scam calls on his personal number every day.
Rethemeier reported that some scammers have even been found to impersonate law enforcement itself. He urged people to not give out personal information over the phone, even if the caller claims to be a trusted authority.
“Take a moment, pause and think about it,” he said. “Oftentimes what you’re being told is what’s really unbelievable, or is too good to be true.”
Sgt. Nathan Budin with the Rice County Sheriff’s said that once scam callers are told no, they often try to push victims into handing over information by making them feel stupid — a dead giveaway that they’re not legitimate.
“That’s not the way government agencies operate,” he said. “They’re not bullies and they don’t make you decide something like that now.”