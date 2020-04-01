The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed a fourth lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in both Rice and Goodhue County Tuesday. Limited information indicates both cases were in their 20s.
As of April 1, Minnesota has had 689 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with approximately 21,191 tests completed. 30% of cases were related to community transmission in Minnesota. 122 cases have required hospitalization and there have been 17 deaths.
The “Stay Home and Limit Movement” order which went into effect March 28 will help reduce contact by 80% and help push out the rate of infection. This mitigation measure along with others are for the health and safety of everyone, to help slow the spread of infectious disease and place less demand on the health care sector so the most seriously ill people get the supportive care they need.
It is very important for those who are sick with respiratory symptoms or fever, and who feel they can manage their symptoms to stay at home for seven days after illness onset, or 72 hours after resolution of the fever, whichever is longer. If you are older or have underlying medical conditions, it may be helpful to let your health care provider know you are sick. They may have some specific advice for you.
For those who are so ill they need to seek medical attention, call ahead and your medical provider will tell you what to do.
Everyone can work to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Avoid contact with people who are sick
• If you are sick, stay home and keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick
• Avoid touching your face
• Maintain six foot distancing whenever possible
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds
• Cover your coughs and sneezes
During this time of many unknowns, many have reached out to see how they can give back to their community. Here are a few ideas to safely help your community during COVID-19:
• Donate to nonprofits
• Donate or volunteer safely with local food banks/pantries
• Reach out and donate to your local daycares
• Deliver meals and groceries to vulnerable seniors
• Donate blood
• Donate medical supplies or equipment
• Stay in touch/check in with your neighbors
• Reach out to family and friends with phone calls or video chat
• Support local businesses by purchasing gift cards to use at a later date
• Volunteer from home
• STAY HOME- limit shopping trips for essentials to one to two times per week
Statewide COVID-19 hotlines are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have health questions call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. For schools and child care questions, call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. If you have housing questions call 651-296-8215 for single-family residences questions and 651-297-4455 for multi-family residences.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services opened a local COVID-19 Hotline staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Residents looking for basic information regarding COVID-19 can call 651-385-2000.
Visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19. For local information, go to Goodhue County Health and Human Services on Facebook page and the Goodhue County website, co.goodhue.mn.us, or go to Rice County Public Health on Facebook or Rice County's website, co.rice.mn.us.