The fifth annual American Legion Ruck will be Saturday at the American Legion in Faribault.
Starting at 8 a.m. from the Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE, volunteers will make the long trek to the Morristown Legion. At Morristown, they’ll meet walkers from Waseca. Faribault to Morristown will be an 11-mile walk, and from Waseca to Morristown is even longer.
In the military, a ruck is a training activity where military members practice hiking while carrying heavy gear. This free ruck is an effort to bring attention to a high and increasing rate of suicide across the United States.
Every day, about 87 Americans take their own lives. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of suicide across the country rose by roughly a third from 1999 to 2017 and has continued to increase.
Among active duty military members and veterans, the rate of suicide is even higher. In 2017 alone, more than 6,100 veterans took their lives. As of last year, active duty suicides are at their highest level ever recorded.
That’s simply not acceptable to the founders of 23 to Zero, a Minnesota based charity committed to ending the plague of veteran suicide. Representative of 23 to Zero Kirk Mansfield said he’s worked to organize the Ruck to bring attention to a rarely discussed issue.
“People are aware of this issue, but they may not know to what degree it affects our communities,” he said. “This puts it out in the public eye.”
Once the groups reach Morristown, there will be a luncheon and a presentation about veteran suicide. The event welcomes volunteers and accepts donations to help assist veterans in need.
No registration is required, and anyone is welcome to join or volunteer to help the walkers, Mansfield said. He added that the group of volunteers surrounding the event has grown in recent years.
By increasing awareness of suicide, Mansfield hopes that people will become more attuned to those around them who may be going through difficult times. Support from friends and family members can make a crucial difference in saving a person from suicide and getting them the help they need.
Mansfield also said that he hopes that events like the Legion Ruck can help people thinking of suicide to know that there’s a large community of people who care about them and believe that their life matters.
“We’re seeking to help people through their darkest hours,” he said.