A Faribault woman is the ninth person to die on Rice County roads this year.
Diane M. Kading, 64, was killed early Saturday morning following a single-car rollover crash in the 22000 block of Albers Avenue, in Walcott Township southeast of Faribault, according to a Rice County Sheriff's Office press release.
Deputies report that Kading's vehicle left the roadway, hit a field ditch and rolled. Kading, who was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from her vehicle, was found underneath her vehicle. She was reportedly dead by the time emergency responders arrived.
Light rain and snow at the time created slippery road conditions, which may have contributed to the crash.
The number of fatal crashes, eight in motor vehicles and one on a motorcycle, is the largest number since 2012. Seven of the eight killed were not wearing seat belts. One was a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet. Steele County has had three fatal crashes this year. One was unbelted and one was a riding an ATV.
The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Faribault Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.