Faribault City Planner David Wanberg says that “dozens” of properties within city limits, including Faribault Middle School and an area north of Hy-Vee, that's zoning don't align with the city's plan for the future.
However, Wanberg, said that the city, in most cases, will allow the existing uses to continue as the legally. But if those properties are sold, the new land owner would need to adhere to the proper zoning. Failing to change the property zoning over the coming years would make meeting the Comprehensive Plan's development goals impossible.
Wanberg noted the city's are aiming for “consistency,” for property owners, adding that such discrepancies are not uncommon in communities with recently updated comprehensive plans, which provide a road map for growth and future development. He is expected to prepare draft zoning ordinance amendments for review at an upcoming Planning Commission meeting, and hopes any zoning changes are made by the end of the year.
According to the Comprehensive Plan, most existing land use conflicts within city limits relate to disputes between existing residential neighborhoods and industries. Historically, industries developed along rivers and railroads; and residential neighborhoods sprung up adjacent to the industries. However, residents often expressed concern over truck traffic, noise, and odors associated with the existing industries.
When Faribault has encountered situations where the Comp Plan guides a different use for a property than how it is zoned, amendments can be made to make the future plans more compatible with existing uses or vice-versa. Wanberg noted a majority of properties currently zoned differently than the Comprehensive Plan calls for would have their designations changed to more closely align with the plan.
In a staff memo to the Faribault Planning Commission last month, Wanberg noted there are two basic ways the city’s zoning ordinances could help sites transition from existing industrial to commercial or residential: One option includes requiring the city to rezone an industrial property to a specific commercial or residential zoning category. Another includes creating a new zoning district for existing industrial uses that are intended to transition to another use.
Any zoning changes to the Faribault Middle School site, currently zoned Transitional Urban Development, would have no impact on the school building itself. In other areas, the city is transitioning its use for different purposes. The city’s former downtown public works site is now being used for Straight River Apartments, now under construction. That change would spark the transition from industrial to residential/commercial. According to the Comprehensive Plan, another location primed for a zoning change is the existing residential area on Wilson Avenue south of Hwy. 60. The 2003 Land Use Plan guided the area for commercial use, but the city, as of September, still zoned the area for low-density use.
The Comprehensive Plan guides for a mix of commercial/residential zoning north of Hy-Vee. Currently, that land is being used for industrial purposes. However, rather than technically changing that designation, Wanberg said that could be made a Transitional Industrial district, a designation intended to provide sites for commercial, office and light industrial uses deemed compatible with nearby residential and traditional neighborhood districts, parks and pathways.