Even as it conducts a comprehensive study of the local housing market, the city of Faribault is wasting no time putting a property up for sale.
At its Sept. 22 meeting, Faribault’s City Council authorized a Request for Proposal for a small property located on the corner of First Ave and First Street. The council is hoping to receive proposals by the first week of November. Actually composed of two adjacent parcels, the site offers 13,000 to 14,000 square-feet of developable land. Until last year, a three-plex sat on the west parcel, while the east side of the lot was home to a commercial building.
Increasing downtown housing is a core goal of the city’s Journey to 2040 Vision and the Downtown Master Plan, which calls for housing and amenities downtown to replace now-vacant former retail and industrial buildings.
Owned by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the site is located near to other multi-family housing developments, and the city intended to market it to developers. As of 2017, Faribault had a rental housing vacancy of less than 1%, bringing urgency to the matter.
Unlike the newly opened Hillside Apartments adjacent to the target site, the First and First property has a steep slope. As Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen wrote, the terrain will provide “challenges and opportunities,” and she urged developers to think “outside the box.”
In addition to the topography, the lot’s compact size will need to be accounted for in any design. The RFP also specifically asks that the architectural design be compatible with the city’s Downtown Historic District.
Though a specific limit on the number of units is not included, each one will be expected to include parking. Increasing downtown parking has long been a priority of the city, with an ad-hoc Parking Commission recently finding critical shortages at key times.
At a July council meeting, various proposed uses for the site were discussed. Councilors ultimately decided to go ahead with the focus on housing, rather than wait for a comprehensive market analysis that the city simultaneously decided to embark on.
Both Councilor Tom Spooner and Mayor Kevin Voracek expressed an interest in multi-use development. However, the development is focused on residential uses, leaving an option for a company to choose between a rental or owner-occupied development model.
If all goes well, construction could start in the spring or summer of next year, helping to get yet another development on the market. Currently, the city is on track to add more than 300 units over the next several years.
Councilors Jonathan Wood, who owns his own construction business, and Royal Ross, a Realtor with G&H Properties, both said they believed the development could be a success, drawing in a qualified developer for an appropriate project.
"This would be a great spot for a national builder to come in and test the waters (in Faribault),” Wood said. “But that piece of land is not going to support just any type of build. It would need to be something that utilizes the hill, like walkout townhouses.”