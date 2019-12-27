This week, Faribault Police are looking for Edgar Galvan, 24.
Galvan is wanted for failing to appear for a probation violation hearing resulting from convictions for fifth-degree controlled substances and driving while impaired. He is also the subject of a Dakota County warrant for probation violation. Galvan is 5’11” tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
We’re also looking for Amanda Shepherd, 42. She is the subject of Dakota and Washington County arrest warrants, both for theft. Shepherd is 5’3” tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Galvan or Shepherd is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.