For more than 30 years, a Faribault-based nonprofit organization has provided a support network for local women and their families grieving after losing a child during or shortly after pregnancy.
Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS) has been bringing women together for its Little Black Dress Flair Affair events for more than a decade. The theme this year is tutus and tiaras, which was inspired by this year’s speaker at the event, 2021 Miss Minnesota Elle Mark. The event is Saturday, March 12 at the Owatonna Country Club.
IRIS Founder and Executive Director Diana Kelley said Mark will speak about depression, mental health and wellness, as well as prevention of mental health crises.
According to her website, Mark has experienced mental illness, and through her work with the Miss America Organization has made it her mission to share in her personal journey through depression and inspire and guide others through theirs.
“Most mothers and families experience some sort of mental health crisis after losing their baby,” Kelley said. “Being in this group isn’t something anyone wants to be in, but we are all dedicated to providing support, knowledge, time and compassion to anyone who requires our services.”
Though the IRIS office is in Faribault, the organization also serves Owatonna, Northfield, Waseca, New Prague and surrounding areas.
When a woman experiences the loss of a child ranging from 10 gestational weeks to 14 years, IRIS advocates create keepsakes and provide several options for support resources based on the mother’s preference. Funds raised at the Little Black Dress Flair Affair will cover bereavement support packets, which include items such as burial clothing, hats, teddy bears and more.
“Each year, we help more than 7,000 people in our service area,” Kelley said. “We have an incredibly dedicated team of more than 200 volunteers who are passionate about the work we do here, and I couldn’t be more thankful for them.”
The Little Black Dress Flair Affair is a women’s only event, with black dresses being the standard attire each year, but the flair differs according to the theme. Guests are encouraged to come with tiaras or tutus and embellish their dresses with stunning jewelry — or whatever flair they decide to add.
A social hour at 5 p.m. kicks off the event, followed by a dinner.
The evening concludes with a dessert competition, which according to Kelley always happens sans shoes and includes lots of laughter and fun. She said it is definitely one of the favorite parts of the event that doubles as a fundraiser during the dinner, though she did mention the rules for this game are slightly different than previous years.
A silent auction will also happen throughout the evening.
“We almost always have great success with these events, but it’s not just about raising funds for IRIS,” Kelley said. “IRIS has been a staple in my life and many others for many years, and it’s about raising awareness for IRIS.”