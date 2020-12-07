Maybe you somehow ended up with two coffee makers and want to give one away, or maybe you need a winter jacket but can’t afford one right now.
Whatever it might be that you need or wish to give away, there’s a place on Facebook Faribaultan Manny Lara created especially for that purpose — and unlike Facebook Marketplace, which involves selling items for a price, this platform is for free listings only.
“I'm hoping the page will open everybody's eyes and realize some people are less fortunate,” Lara said. “I hope it will create more love in this world, even though it won't reach the whole world, but it's a start. I see this on the page more and more every day. From little things like a hat to someone buying skirting for a mobile home.”
Inspired by another community’s similar efforts, Lara decided to start the Rice County Give and Receive Facebook page at a time when he himself needed a boost of positivity. Lara’s 2020 took a rocky turn even before the onset of COVID-19, when a work-related injury resulted in him losing his job. Being without work for nine months and counting, his injury worsened, and being at home all day also triggered depression and anxiety.
One night, Lara decided to offer his snow plowing services for free this winter to help those who can’t afford to shovel on their own. The following morning, he woke up feeling as though “a million pounds had lifted up from [his] shoulders.”
“From that day, I decided to help those in need,” Lara said. “Not only because it made me feel a little better, but I realized there are many people out there that need a hand now and then. My depression and anxiety still gets bad from not being able to provide for my family, but I know one day it will be different.”
The Rice County Give and Receive Facebook page quickly attracted a large following totaling 574 as of Monday. Anyone from Rice County, or even outside of Rice County who have connections to the area, may join the public group by simply requesting membership. From there, members may post photos of objects or describe what they want to give away or make particular requests.
To help monitor the page and accept members into the group, Lara reached out to a long-time friend, Ashley Philips of Faribault. Whenever an exchange is completed, Philips deletes postings to prevent members from claiming unavailable objects.
“I hope this page truly helps everyone no matter how big or small the item is,” Philips said. “I've noticed a lot of generosity within people on this page and very little-to-no negativity. That is what we truly need at this time … It happens almost daily. Posts are shared and there are so many people so happy to be able to have new treasures they may not be able to afford at the moment.”
Said Lara: “It feels awesome. I love seeing things being offered and people actually asking for things. I know it can be hard sometimes to ask, but it's life, and it will eventually get better.”
Lara has also posted requests on the page, not for himself, but to benefit those dealing with homelessness. Currently, he’s looking for toothpaste and toothbrushes, baby wipes, small and large zip-close bags, Q-tips, socks, hats and gloves to donate in the form of gift bags. He plans to deliver the bags by Dec. 23.
“This will give some less fortunate people a little bit to look forward to and something nice for them to use,” Lara said. “It’s hard to be alone and even harder to be alone and have nothing. I hope this will be successful.”
Lara has also offered his truck and trailer for those who can’t afford to rent moving equipment and only asks for donations to cover gas and keep the exchange going. Someone also donated brakes for Lara’s plow truck to support his snow removing efforts.
The Facebook group, the donated services and the collections for the homeless could be just the beginning of Lara’s mission to help those in need. His long-term goal is to open up a safe haven, like a farm site, where those experiencing loneliness, depression, and/or anxiety can stay for a while and connect with animals and one another.
“He does everything he can do to help everyone he absolutely can,” Philips said of Lara. “I wish there were so many more people like him in the world. He is definitely a great leader!”