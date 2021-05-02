A 21-year-old Kilkenny man was airlifted to a metro hospital following a single-vehicle crash north of Morristown.
Emergency responder were called to a crash at 230th Street West in Morristown Township shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a pickup truck in the north ditch with severe front-end damage.
The driver, Derek Douglas Balfe, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale via air ambulance. Following further investigation on scene, deputies determined that the pickup was traveling eastbound on 230th Street West when it left the roadway and struck a field approach embankment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. Balfe was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
North Ambulance, North Air Care, and Morristown Fire and Rescue assisted deputies on scene.