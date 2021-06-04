Taking a dip in the pool might be just the ticket for dealing with hot temperatures this weekend. Luckily for residents in the Faribault area, the Family Aquatic Center reopens Saturday.
The 12,000-square-foot, zero-depth entry water park is ready for use with its four slides, diving board, climbing walls, lily pad walk, interactive water features and sand play area. Saturday marks the start of the outdoor pool's first season since 2019. It was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Faribault Parks and Recreation Aquatics Supervisor Kevin O’Brien said there won’t be restrictions at the pool as far as COVID-19 guidelines are concerned. That means reduced capacity, masks and social distancing need not apply at the outdoor facility.
The first general open swim sessions of the season are from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Before that, children 6 and under can have the pool to themselves (with adult supervision) from 11 a.m. to noon. The pool will be closed Monday and Tuesday, since school will be in session, and open again Wednesday. Hours will remain the same the rest of the summer, with the exception of holidays, until Aug. 23. General admission is $6, individual passes are $75.16 for individuals and $171.80 for families. More information on pool rates and season passes can be found at bit.ly/poolrates.
Since the Aquatic Center was closed last summer, O’Brien announced a series of lifeguard training classes in early 2021 to get ahead of the game. While these classes didn’t guarantee a position with the pool, they were required for anyone wanting to work as a lifeguard for the city. Lifeguard position openings are still posted on governmentjobs.com/careers/faribault for those 15 and older. Applicants must have current American Red Cross CPR, standard First Aid and Red Cross Lifeguard certifications.
Swimming lessons for kids ages 5 through 13 will also resume this year at the Family Aquatic Center since it offers more space than the Community Center pool. The first session begins June 14, and families can register for those classes at the Faribault Community Center or online at bit.ly/faribaultswim.
Pool toys will be allowed at the Family Aquatic Center, said O’Brien, but not those that obstruct a lifeguard's view, such as inflatables. Small squish balls and toys for playing in the water are allowed, within reason.
Concessions will be open, and no outside food or beverages will be allowed in the pool area or in the water.
One addition this year, said O’Brien, is that families can bring their own lounge chairs to use if it makes them feel safer than the seats available.
O’Brien would like to remind parents and guardians to stay close to their children when using the Family Aquatic Center.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been to the pool so we’re expecting a very busy weekend, and so be mindful of others and helpful with children.”