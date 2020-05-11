With so many daily uncertainties, business owners are asking themselves tough business questions — especially with regard to survival, cash flow and marketing.
Adams Publishing Group/APG Media of Southern Minnesota have asked nationally known marketing expert Ryan Dohrn to share 10 marketing survival strategies to help you survive COVID-19 and reboot when this crisis subsides from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
This webinar is free, a value-added benefit to our local business partners.
Can’t make it live? No problem. Sign up at bit.ly/3bn12yH and we will send a link to watch the replay.
Dohrn is an Emmy winner, best-selling business book author and was recognized by Forbes.com with the “Best of the Best” award for his business strategies.
His focus is marketing, sales, leadership and team performance. His passion for sales and marketing has given him the unique opportunity to touch half a billion dollars in revenue for companies in seven countries. He has held leadership roles at the Walt Disney Co. and his management insights have been featured in USA Today and on CNN. Dohrn is an internationally certified business coach, has trained over 20,000 professionals and works monthly with companies in 15 business sectors.
“All of the businesses in our communities play a crucial role to the success and quality of life that we enjoy, said Steve Fisher, regional president of APG Media of Southern Minnesota. “Not every business will follow the same path to emerge from the challenges caused by COVID-19. Ryan’s creative message will be applicable to so many of our small businesses, and I think almost all businesses will benefit from Ryan’s strategies.”