Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek is taking a week off to go into rehab and therapy, he announced in an early Sunday morning Facebook post.
It's not clear whether Voracek's announcement is related to the three counts of driving while impaired he's facing or why his teenage son is involved.
Voracek was cited April 7 for driving while impaired, but later that month he was formally charged with three counts of fourth-degree DWI.
A Faribault police officer stopped the vehicle Voracek was driving after a passenger threw a lit cigarette onto the street and then “observed the vehicle drifting within the lane and toward the curb and back to the center line” as it headed west from downtown, according to court records.
A preliminary breath tested reportedly showed Voracek had a blood alcohol content of .092; a second breath test registered a blood alcohol content of .08.
Voracek was convicted of misdemeanor driving while impaired in January 2008. He pleaded guilty and was given a stayed sentence of 90 days in jail and two years probation. Court records show he was also required to seek chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, attend a DWI clinic for first-time offenders and attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel.
While Voracek is out of town, Councilor Tom Spooner, who is the vice mayor, will serve in Voracek's stead.
Council members reportedly knew Voracek would be out of town for a week, but did not know the reason.
"I am looking at coming back with a renewed commitment to God, family and community, to be the person my family expects and deserves. While my personal life doesn't affect how parks are shaped or taxes used, I do owe it to the community to be the best example I can be. If you were offended by my past actions, I'm sorry," he wrote on Facebook. "… I look forward to seeing you all through a new lens."
Voracek was first elected to a seat on the Faribault City Council in 2008. He began his tenure as mayor in 2017. He was elected to a second term last November when he ran unopposed.