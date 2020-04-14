While the coronavirus has meant hardships of one sort or another for nearly every U.S. resident, the pandemic has been particularly difficult for the region’s immigrant population.
Those who are undocumented have been hit especially hard. Often, they have little formal education and work low-paying jobs. Many have been laid off due to the virus.
“Most of our families are more united,” Linda, who’s lived in Northfield for about 20 years, said via translator. “We have faith and hope that everything will get better. We pray for everyone. We pay taxes every year but we have no benefits. We work very hard to bring food to our homes and pay our rent.”
Linda said her family counts on the Community Action Center of Northfield for fruit, vegetables and other necessities like sanitizing products and kitchen cleaners.
“We are living with what little we have and I thank the people who help us at CAC,” said Linda. “There are many needs in all undocumented families because what good is it for us to pay taxes if we don’t receive benefits? It is not fair. We work hard on all the heaviest jobs in different industries and factories. We’re all following the precautions the governor ordered and we go out just to buy something like disinfectants or toilet paper or food, but we don’t visit other people, we are at home.”
Mar Valdecantos, director of Neighbors United of Northfield, an organization that aims to bring visibility to immigrants and empower them, continues to share information with local immigrants. Currently, it’s applying for funding through foundations that can help immigrants with rent and other bills during the pandemic.
Neighbors United is also planning to launch a Census Ambassadors Program, a job opportunity in which workers recruit individuals to respond to the Census. The program could temporarily fill the unemployment gap for 15 to 20 individuals.
Now more than ever, Valdecantos said it’s important to reach out to nonprofits and organizations that provide to help those in need. The CAC is well positioned to help, she said, but also has concerns about increased homelessness and overcrowding in areas where undocumented immigrants tend to live.
“Even if their children are citizens, they won’t get anything [in government checks],” said Valdecantos. “This is happening, and if we just turn a blind eye because it doesn’t affect us, that is not OK.”
Faith and fear
Audrey, another immigrant who lives in Northfield, also credits the CAC for meeting the needs of those who lack enough food, and Northfield Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes (TORCH), a program at Northfield High School that helps ensure students of color, from low-income families and first-generation college attendees graduate from high school.
“The strength is found in your own family and especially in your children,” Audrey said via translator. “We want to make them feel it will be fine in the future. Personally I am Catholic and I have a lot of faith.”
While social distancing is hard, Audrey said the uncertainty of the economy in the coming months is the most difficult.
“The biggest stress when being undocumented is that we don’t have proper medical coverage especially during this very difficult time,” Audrey said.
Sarah, a Northfielder, agreed that being out of work and not having health coverage are big stressors during the pandemic. How to pay bills for electricity, rent, phone, car insurance and other payments remains a question, and so far, she said, “I don’t know if there’s help for us [undocumented immigrants].”
“Being out of work worries us because our family in Mexico depends on our financial support and we cannot give support at this moment and can feel very bad for not being able to help,” said Sarah via translator.
Theresa echoes Sarah and Audrey’s concerns about getting sick and being without insurance, and losing jobs. Without U.S. documentation, her family doesn’t qualify for unemployment aid.
“We are humans who also have feelings and we can get sick and we have expenses and payments to make every month without having a salary,” said Theresa via translator. “When we are under the same sky, is that fair? It’s not fair to us as immigrants, but we resist and get ahead.”
With their children at home and food running out quickly at food pantries, she said the Community Action Center, churches and free school meals help them get by.
“The biggest challenge is to show our kids that we are moving forward and show courage,” said Theresa. “They know something is going on, but they know that we are very responsible parents and that we can overcome all this with the help of the community and God, first and foremost. We know that there are very good people who always help in difficult times.”
However, Theresa recognizes disadvantages to being undocumented during a pandemic. While legal residents have access to receiving unemployment checks, those who are undocumented won’t receive that assistance. And working from home is out of the question when their jobs are at restaurants or factories.
“We know that this will pass, but will leave a mark, but with God’s help we will find a way to move forward,” said Theresa. The important thing is our health; the other things can be overcome step by step and day by day.”
Distance learning struggles
Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesota public and charter schools to close in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and distance learning officially began March 30.
Sam Ouk, equity and multilingual program coordinator with Faribault Public Schools, said a lot of immigrant families are having trouble logging on.
What makes distance learning during the COVID-19 more challenging for families with limited English skills isn’t just internet issues, but also dealing with emotional trauma lingering from their times of hardship in refugee camps, he said.
“The possibility of education for the child was what kept them alive,” Ouk said. “And now, now seeing their children out of school has become really disturbing to some. The uncertainty and loss of control is bringing them back to familiar time while being in refugee camps.”
Ouk wrote letters to the Minnesota Department of Education to address the gap that many families are experiencing with accessing Wi-Fi.
Local organizations like the Faribault Diversity Coalition secured up to 50 hot spots to share with children who don’t have Wi-Fi to complete school assignments, but that doesn’t fix everything.
“I do feel that access to the internet is a civil rights issue,” Ouk said.
Ouk said that some districts have to drop off physical copies for families to go and pick up and drop off for their child’s assignments if they have no internet, but that in itself exposed an inequity.
“Teachers can print paper versions of everything, but doing this more resembles the days of segregation where a country promotes separate but equal,” he said. “And we all know that those practices back then weren’t equal.”
Some community members are leaning on one another as they share their worries regarding distance learning. They’re trying to help one another translate homework and have sought interpreters when contacting administration about issues with online access.