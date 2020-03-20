At its March 10 meeting, the Rice County Board of Commissioners accepted a $7,000 grant from the federal government to support the Sheriff’s Office and its DIVE Team rescue squad.
Composed of six certified rescue divers, three patrol staff and three part-time special deputies, the DIVE Team provides crucial rescue and recovery assistance when an emergency on the water arises.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said that the DIVE Team has been an important part of the Sheriff's Office for two decades. Over that time, improvements in technology have made the tasks of DIVE Team members more complex while helping to save lives. The DIVE Team’s rescue divers are supported by personnel from the Sheriff’s office, who are trained as dive team tenders, communications and sonar. All that requires expensive equipment, which makes grant funding so important.
Sgt. Joe Yetzer of the Sheriff’s Department said that thanks to grants from both the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and its partners in the federal government, the DIVE Team is outfitted with the latest state of the art equipment.
Given the wide variety of situations the DIVE Team must train for, its equipment needs are rarely cheap. Yetzer said that purchasing a full face mask for just one diver can easily cost the department more than $500. Recently, the department purchased new cold water suits for all of its divers. It also had to replace the communications system that divers use to talk with support staff, after the old system began to break down.
The DIVE Team is active in all seasons and trains in all weather conditions, so it’s ready when the need arises. It trains once a month, practicing its response to various emergency scenarios at different locations throughout the county.
“We’ll run a couple of different scenarios, like it’s an actual call,” Yetzer said. “For example, the scenario might involve a person who fell off a kayak or canoe.”
Yetzer said that the DIVE Team only gets called into situations about two to three times a year, but it sometimes assists nearby counties that are facing an emergency situation, providing both manpower and equipment.
Still, when an emergency does arise, DIVE Team’s experience in all conditions can make a crucial difference. To reduce the rate of such instances, DIVE Team works closely with its partners in water patrol.
Water patrol is composed of patrol deputies and part-time seasonal water patrol staff, as well as citizen water patrol volunteers. It proactively patrols the county’s dozens of bodies of water to ensure safety and order.
The department’s work also includes posting signage to indicate potentially dangerous areas, as well as safe areas for activities like swimming. That’s particularly important given the instances of severe weather and unusual weather the county has seen in recent years. Several local bodies of water are still dealing with the debris from tornadoes that swept through the region in 2018. Efforts to clean up several bodies of water in the area are ongoing, but the Sheriff’s Department has encouraged caution.