A man accused of trafficking over 150 pounds of marijuana products in Rice County was sentenced to house arrest.
Trenton William Marks, 27, of Bozeman, Montanna, pleaded guilty to felony drug sales and was sentenced last week in Rice County District Court.
Marks and Charles Dean Medgaarden, of Faribault, were arrested in June after a months-long investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
Over 68 pounds of marijuana edibles, valued at over $117,000, and marijuana vape cartridges, valued at nearly $12,000, were found in Marks’ storage unit in Hopkins, the charges said.
The task force also seized two packages of marijuana products that weighed a collective 89 pounds and were sent to an address across the street from Medgaarden’s Faribault residence, the charges said.
Small amounts of marijuana and marijuana products also were found in both suspects’ homes. Marks lived in Tonka Bay at that time.
Marks admitted he was buying and reselling marijuana products and said Medgaarden worked for him, the charges said.
Marks was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest, during which he can only leave home to work or for other approved reasons. He also was sentenced to five years of probation with standard conditions. He won’t serve any prison time if he complies with house arrest and probation.
Medgaarden has not yet entered a plea in his case. His next court appearance will be in May.