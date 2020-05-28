Owatonna educator Sarah McGuire will step into a new role this summer, taking over as executive director of the Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative.
A shared initiative of the Faribault, Medford, Northfield and Owatonna public schools, CVSEC provides specialized programming for students on the autism spectrum, those with emotional behavioral disorders and others who need additional support not offered in a traditional academic setting. In overseeing the cooperative, McGuire will be responsible for communicating information to member districts, as well as monitoring its three program sites.
Current director, Lynn Krominga, who is leaving this summer to take a position up north, said her days are typically split between administrative duties and meeting with teachers, coordinators and students. Krominga is the cooperative’s first director, having stepped into the role in 2016 just months after its founding. Her new role will be as director of special education for Little Falls Community Schools.
“We’ve always wanted to move north at some point, and we’ve always liked the town of Little Falls. It just so happened that the position became available and it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around a lot,” said Krominga, of the move. “I also feel like this is a good move for me and my family in order to slow things down a little bit and spend more time together.”
Krominga added that she thinks it will be good for CVSEC to get new leadership and a fresh perspective as it continues to grow its enrollment — which currently fluctuates between 80 and 90 students — and looks to consolidate its three programs under one new roof in the Faribo West Mall.
After screening applications and interviewing three finalists, McGuire was recommended for the job by the superintendents of each member district. They made the recommendation to the CVSEC board, which consists of a school board official from each district, and McGuire was offered the job earlier this month. She officially starts in the role on July 1, when Krominga leaves for Little Falls.
Special education background
In Owatonna, McGuire has spent five years as a special services supervisor, working primarily with the middle school, high school and Alternative Learning Center.
“It’s really about supporting and problem-solving with both our teachers and paraprofessionals,” she said, of her current role. “I also assist building principals as needed, specifically on issues surrounding students with individualized education programs. A really fabulous part of being in the Owatonna Public Schools is that I also get to see and check in with the kids.”
Before coming to Owatonna, McGuire was a special education teacher at Mankato West High School. She also taught at the River Bend Education District in New Ulm. Like CVSEC, River Bend is a collaboration by multiple districts that also provides shared special education services. When evaluating candidates, Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said he felt this experience would benefit CVSEC.
“Her long background in a variety of special education positions, including a previous position in an education district, was something that really came through,” he added. “She’s also an excellent communicator, which is really important when you’re working with four member school districts.”
Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad added that his district took the lead on hiring due to its larger size and human resources supports, with department director Chris Picha helping to design the application and interview process. Ultimately, he said administrators and CVSEC staff interviewed three candidates out of what he estimated were over a dozen applicants. He added that there were two panels conducting interviews, each made up of two superintendents and a handful of CVSEC staff.
“Candidates went through both of those interviews,” added Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker. “After we gathered some information from the group, we as superintendents reviewed those suggestions from the two interview teams and narrowed down the selection to the person we recommended, Sarah McGuire.”
Although McGuire happens to be from one of the member districts, Sesker added that the position was open to both internal and external candidates.
What’s next for CVSEC?
After recommending McGuire to the CVSEC board, that committee had the final say and signed off on the Owatonna educator’s move to the regional level. McGuire said she is now interested in learning from the cooperative’s staff, and is excited to work more closely with its three program sites. She singled out the STEP program, which works with students ages 18 to 21 and helps them make the transition to adult life and living as independently as possible.
“Our students at STEP are really having high levels of success with finding out what they want to do following high school, and it’s really fun hearing about their job opportunities, training opportunities and next steps,” she said. In her current role in Owatonna, McGuire added that she often has contact with CVSEC, meeting with students enrolled off-site in the cooperative’s programs to monitor their progress.
She is also taking over as the cooperative’s second-ever executive director, and will head up a young program that is continuing to expand. Looking ahead to next year, one of the biggest projects will be a proposed relocation to a former retail space in the Faribo West Mall. This move allows all three programs to come together under one roof — they are now housed separately in Faribault and Northfield — and would provide additional space, with flexibility to transition between program areas as enrollment fluctuates.
“Lynn really helped formulate and get the cooperative off the ground,” said Hillmann, of the transition. “She helped create programs and procedures that are excellent in serving kids … Now we’re excited to have Sarah on board, and we think she’s going to be taking the cooperative to new heights.”