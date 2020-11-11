Hometown: Faribault
Job title: Art teacher, Faribault Area Learning Center
Other roles: Health and Safety Committee
Education experience: BS Art Education K-12
Years with the district: 20
What are some of your hobbies and interests? Traveling, reading, walking, gardening, art and architecture.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? I am a graduate of Faribault Area Learning Center.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education? Thought it a perfect way to combine my love of art, children and education.
What do you enjoy most about working with students? Getting to know them, fostering creativity and helping students achieve their goals.
Share a bit about a fun project or innovative teaching method you’ve used in the past. What made it memorable for you? Students always enjoy watercolor painting with our airbrushes. Typically, students have not worked with airbrushes in the past, and appreciate the opportunity to learn how to use them.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? I appreciate the dedication of FPS. I love working at the FALC and can’t imagine working anywhere else.