Northfield fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Archer House.
According to initial reports from first responders and Rebound Hospitality COO Todd Byhre, the fire has been traced to a food smoker at Smoqehouse, 212 Division St. S.
The fire was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. Within 15 minutes, the inside of the restaurant was filled with smoke. As of about 5 p.m., smoke was billowing from all floors of the Archer House. The Archer House, owned by Rebound Hospitality, includes the River Inn, bar, Chapati, Northfield Tavern and Paper Petalum.
Byhre said he hoped the fire caused no structural damage, noting the fire came after months after renovations to public spaces within the Archer House and revenue losses caused by COVID-19. Renovation was also ongoing on the Tavern of Northfield after a June 2019 kitchen fire at Chapati caused extensive water damage to the downstairs space. The Tavern of Northfield had been pegged for a January/February reopening. Byhre said the Archer House is a staple within downtown, adding he was thankful that no one was seriously injured and the inn was empty at the time.
"It's an icon," he said of the Archer House.
Smoqehouse employees and sisters Marta and Tove Sorenson were heading to work when they saw the fire.
"It's just creepy to see," Marta said of the fire.
Division Street is blocked between Second and Third streets.
The hotel opened Aug. 23, 1877 with 50 rooms and underwent a series of ownership changes before Dallas Haas purchased the building in 1981. The hotel was known as Stewart Hotel when Haas bought it but had previously been known as the Ball Hotel and as the Manawa Hotel.
Haas poured considerable time and money into revitalizing the building and brought retail shops and restaurants into the space. Fifteen tons of brick on the third floor alone were removed, according to the Northfield News archives. But after he died in 1995 due to a heart attack in the Archer House, the hotel’s future wasn’t clear.
A group of investors stepped forward to purchase the hotel and keep it vibrant. That group included Rebound Enterprises CEO Brett Reese, who continues to head the parent company of the Archer House.
“It’s such an important asset to the community, to the downtown,” Reese said in July 2017. “It’s a pillar of the downtown. It brings people here to spend their money. It’s an economic driver. It’s an icon. We wanted to try to carry it on.”
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information as it is released.