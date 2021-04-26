Morristown City Administrator Michael Mueller appears set to stay in his position for at least a little bit longer after a small northwest Minnesota town selected another candidate for its vacant City Administrator position.
Out of a pool of more than 30 applicants, Mueller was named one of five finalists for the administrator’s position in Frazee. The community of 1,350 is located in Becker County, about a 15 minute drive from Detroit Lakes.
The Frazee City Council met Thursday afternoon to make its final selection, opting to offer the position to Jordan Roberts instead of Mueller. Roberts accepted the position over the weekend and will start her tenure in May.
Despite its relatively small size, Frazee has attracted commuters, benefiting from its proximity to Detroit Lakes and location just off of U.S. Hwy. 10. It also has some industry of its own and the lakes region has its appeal for tourists as well.
Though its only modestly larger than Morristown, which has about 1,000 residents, Frazee’s city administrator is a full-time employee and is assisted by a deputy administrator. By contrast, Mueller serves as only a part-time administrator in Morristown.
Mueller assumed his current position in Morristown at the end of last July. Mueller has helped to guide the council through a period of change, earning positive reviews from a Council set on repairing crumbling roads and attract new businesses to town.
Mueller has sought to build on that work, identifying the promotion of new housing and residential development as a priority. During his tenure, the council approved a 2021 city budget that included a levy increase, with Mayor Tony Lindahl and councilors citing long unmet needs.
The biggest controversy during Mueller's tenure has come over the City Engineer's position. In advance of potential road investments, Councilors said they wanted to minimize costs. They were also unhappy with longtime engineer Rich Revering, as evidenced by the earful Revering’s Bolton and Menk colleague Brian Hilgardner got at a Council meeting.
Bolton and Menk switched gears, offering a new engineering team led by Jordan Assistant City Engineer Luke Wheeler. The city also received an offer from Short Eliott Hendrickson, which it initially approved in January before backtracking due to an error in the theoretical project bid provided by Bolton and Menk to the Council.
In March, the Council was unable to reach a final decision as Councilors Ralph Barney and Linda Murphy voted in favor of retaining Bolton and Menk with Wheeler as new City Engineer, Lindahl and Councilor Jake Golombeski in favor of SEH, and Councilor Tim Flaten absent.
Flaten broke the tie next month with a vote in favor of SEH, making Brent Kavitz Morristown's new city engineer. Flaten said he was impressed by the SEH team because they seemed to be particularly in touch with the issues faced by small communities like Morristown.
"When they came to us, they were selling what they had done for other small towns," he said. "We need someone who knows how to work with small towns."