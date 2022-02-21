The Faribault Police Department seeks some civilian help.
The department is recruiting more volunteer reserve officers to serve at community events, help with weekend patrols and provide other support.
“We’re an extra set of eyes and an extra set of hands,” said longtime reserve officer Tod Vaudrin. “We’re there whenever they need us.”
It’s the first time the department has needed to actively seek out help, said Faribault Police detective Tony Larson. The department typically has over a dozen reserve officers who have joined the force through word of mouth. Currently it is down to five.
The pandemic likely is a factor in fewer citizens stepping up to help, Larson said. People also generally seem to be busier these days and have less time to volunteer, the detective surmised.
New reserve officers can choose how often they want to volunteer, Larson said. They are asked to at least help at the city’s Heritage Days festival in mid-June and attend training on the third Tuesday evening of each month. Beyond those requirements they may sign up for other opportunities when they are available.
While the post is largely a volunteer position, there are occasional opportunities to earn a little compensation.
The only criteria for applicants is they must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.
Many of the reserve officers are studying to become a sworn officer. Larson started at the Faribault Police Department as a reserve officer.
But an interest in a law enforcement career is not a requirement. The post is open to anyone “interested in helping out the Police Department and the community,” Larson said.
Vaudrin said he started volunteering after moving to Faribault over 20 years ago as “a way to get involved in the community and help out.”
He’s continued to serve for so many years because of the camaraderie with the reserve and sworn officers and because he gets to meet other members of the community who often are appreciative of his service, he said.
At Heritage Days and other community events, Vaudrin usually helps with directing traffic or monitoring the crowd for any potential emergencies.
On some Friday and Saturday evenings he goes out on patrol with another reserve officer. Along with helping keep an eye on the town, Vaudrin says he is called to assist with traffic stops, medical emergencies and other incidents. Duties range from helping medical personnel bring their equipment to a victim to waiting at a DWI arrest scene until a tow truck arrives to impound a vehicle.
“Every night is something different,” Vaudrin said.
Reserve officers carry handcuffs, a baton, pepper spray and a radio to communicate with officers and dispatchers. They receive training on how to use the equipment before they hit the streets, Larson said. They also receive training on topics such as proper use of force.
The reserve officers are trained to protect themselves and to assist with arrests. But they do not make arrests themselves. When they encounter a possible crime in progress they radio for a sworn officer.
Vaudrin said he never has felt he was in danger.
“We have each other’s backs,” he said.