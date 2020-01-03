Adelaide Jo Lee Ceplecha was due Dec. 23, 2019, but it seems she wanted a 2020 birth date.
Weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and at 20.5 inches long, Adelaide entered the world later than expected but at the right time to be declared District One Hospital's New Year’s baby.
Adelaide was born to Madesen Voegele and Tanner Ceplecha, both of Faribault, at 12:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at District One Hospital. Dr. Amy Elliott was Madesen’s primary doctor, and Dr. John Smith led the actual delivery on Thursday.
“We’re just happy to have her here, finally, and after nine months of waiting,” said Madesen.
Like her new daughter, Madesen was also born at District One Hospital. She grew up in Faribault while Tanner grew up in Northfield, but he has also lived in Missouri. Both first-time parents, they agree having Adelaide in their lives now is “crazy,” but their smiles indicate this is a good kind of crazy.
“Loving our child every day” is what Tanner looks forward to most about being a new dad while Madesen added she looks forward to “watching our child grow up and seeing the person she becomes.” They haven't planned anything specific for 2020 but agree they plan to make plenty of memories.
It was no surprise to Madesen and Tanner that their baby was a girl, but not everything about the pregnancy turned out as they predicted.
“The delivery wasn’t what we thought it was going to be,” said Madesen. “We expected to do a natural delivery, but there were some complications, so we had to do a C-section.”
Tanner pointed out that Adelaide was very active in the womb, kicking and moving around a lot. She seemed to calm after being born; he said, “Now all she does is sleep.”
Adelaide is a name Madesen knew she liked after hearing it on a TV show. The two middle names Tanner and Madesen chose, Jo and Lee, are the names of their grandmothers.
A few visitors already stopped at District One Hospital to see Adelaide for the first time, including Madesen’s parents, LaDonna Engel and Clarence Voegele. Another visitor, Siriana Paulson, is not only Madesen's best friend but also Adelaide's new godmother.
Adelaide's discharge date is Sunday.