A Northfield man is facing new criminal charges after he allegedly failed to report back to the Rice County Jail following a furlough granted in November.
Thomas James Ohren, 37, was charged Dec. 30 in Rice County District Court with one count of escaping from custody, a felony. Prior to these charges, Ohren was already in custody in the Rice County Jail for a controlled substance charge, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint, Ohren filed for a furlough on Nov. 28 so he could attend a family member’s funeral in Ottertail County, but court administration rejected the filing, stating the communication needed to com through his attorney. On Nov. 30, Ohren’s attorney filed a letter requesting a furlough until 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, to attend funeral services on Dec. 1 in Ottertail County, according to the report. The letter reportedly indicated Ohren agreed to GPS monitoring while on furlough.
Judge Christine Long issued an order on Nov. 30 for Ohren to be released on furlough from the Rice County Jail that day until Dec. 2. Ohren was subsequently hooked up to GPS monitoring through Midwest Monitoring and Surveillance, or MMS, and was released from the jail. According to the report, Ohren was cautioned that if he were to tamper with the GPS monitoring or fail to follow the conditions of his furlough that he could be arrested, have his bond or bail forfeited, charged with a new crime, or be held in contempt of court.
On Dec. 2, MMS notified the jail that they were concerned about Ohren’s whereabouts. MMS said Ohren allegedly had not gone any further north than Inver Grove Heights in Dakota County and had spend a majority of his time in the Dundas and Northfield area.
The company reportedly said Ohren’s GPS device only had about two hours of battery life left and that it appeared he had not charged the device since it was installed. Ohren’s last known location was at a Target in Inver Grove Heights, but local police were unable to locate before his GPS monitor died, according to the complaint. Ohren did not return to the Rice County Jail.
Based on the purpose of the furlough was to allow Ohren to attend a funeral in Ottertail County, the jail considered him in violation of the order when Ohren remained in Rice County and an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 2, according to court documents. Northfield police located and arrested Ohren on Dec. 28. He was allegedly found hiding in a closet and tried to provide officers with a false name upon his arrest.
Ohren is currently in custody at the Rice County Jail and bail without conditions is set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.