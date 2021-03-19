The inmate population at the Steele County Detention Center is forecasted to remain flat in the future, county commissioners heard Tuesday.
Alan Richardson and Patrick Jablonski of South Carolina-based consultant Justice Planners took commissioners through a preliminary inmate population analysis that’s part of a larger jail study they’re completing for the county. The study’s goal is to create a more financially efficient Detention Center and the study came out of the county’s evaluation of its space needs at all its facilities.
The Detention Center has a maximum capacity of 154, but rarely has that many inmates. Instead, the inmate population has been declining, particularly among Steele County inmates serving sentences. Its use by agencies outside Steele County to house inmates has also been declining. The Detention Center’s overall average daily population dropped by 33% between 2015 and 2019.
The availability of space in Steele County and Rice County’s need for programming space at its jail last month led several Rice County commissioners to ask whether a collaboration might be possible as a way for both counties to minimize expenses.
The Rice County Board’s comments came after it heard a recommendation in February that it needs to build a new 76-bed jail at a $55-58 million cost. Several commissioners said they wanted to talk about options with Steele County before moving forward with constructing a new jail.
Some Steele County commissioners were skeptical Tuesday that the inmate numbers would remain stable because the numbers have dipped in recent years due to programs such as Drug Treatment Court, which puts people on a path toward treatment and recovery rather than incarceration.
The county needs to plan for peak inmate numbers rather than the daily average and the projected number of beds is based on the operational reality of the Detention Center, Jablonski said. He said that Steele County is the 53rd county jail analysis they’ve completed and three of those have missed the mark, largely because there was a change in incarceration policies in the judicial system.
Commissioner Rick Gnemi said it’s obvious from the analysis that the county needs to continue to allow other jurisdictions to bring inmates to the Detention Center to use the beds. Commissioner Jim Abbe pointed out that the Detention Center only has 15 beds that are extraneous, according to the numbers presented Tuesday.
Steele County commissioners have been considering moving the Sheriff’s Office and Community Corrections staff to the Detention Center, but Richardson told commissioners that he doesn’t have “high hopes” that there’s enough room for those departments at the facility.
The consultants are going to next look at changes to the arrest process that impact the jail population. The finalized jail study report is expected to be completed and presented to the Steele County Board in the next few weeks, according to County Administrator Scott Golberg.
Steele County has agreements with other counties such as Dodge and Rice to house inmates at the Detention Center as needed. But because of the Rice County board’s interest, Steele County officials are planning to put a proposal on the table to formalize Rice County’s use of the Detention Center that would consider a longer term commitment than what is currently happening, Golberg said. It would include Rice County financially contributing to capital costs for Detention Center updates.
Inmate forecast
When it comes to planning for an inmate population, 100 inmates doesn’t mean the county only needs 100 beds. Instead, the Detention Center needs enough beds for peak times and for fluctuations in inmates in different classifications, such male or female inmates and minimum and maximum security needs.
The Detention Center has a maximum of 154 beds, but the Department of Corrections has set the facility’s operational capacity at 138 beds to accommodate the safety needs of staff and inmates. Jail Administrator Anthony Buttera told the commissioners Tuesday that the DOC’s capacity number would mean quarters are “tight” at the Detention Center and it’ll be unsafe if they’re over that number.
Steele County has an average daily inmate population of 6 women and 35 men in the Detention Center. But taking into consideration its peak inmate number and the different classifications, the Detention Center would need 66 beds to house inmates only from Steele County through 2045, according to Jablonski.
When it comes to the total number of inmates from all jurisdictions that use the Detention Center, the average daily population is 10 women and 65 men. But the Detention Center needs 118 beds to accommodate inmates from all jurisdictions through 2045, if the peak and different classifications are taken into consideration, according to Jablonski.
Richardson said an issue that came out of their interviews with stakeholders, which isn’t quantified in the data, is the need for mental health and special needs beds. If Steele County set some space aside for inmates who need those types of areas, it could draw more interest from outside agencies to use the Detention Center, he said.
Decrease in use
The Detention Center’s overall average daily population dropped by 33% between 2015 and 2019.
The Detention Center’s Steele County inmate population dropped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has begun to rebound in the last few months, Jablonski said. The number of inmates from other counties hasn’t rebounded since its decrease last year.
The number of inmates who are in the Detention Center on pre-trial status dropped by 8% and the number of inmates in the facility due to a violation has increased by 163%, the number of inmates who are in the Detention Center to serve sentences dropped by 71% between 2014 and 2019, Jablonski said.
The average daily population at the Detention Center from other counties dropped by 46% from 2014-19. Other counties typically use Steele County’s Detention Center for inmates who need to be booked for longer stays, Jablonski said. The average length of stay of a Steele County inmate in the Detention Center has stayed stable at about 12 days, whereas inmates from other counties have been housed at the Detention Center for an average of 30 to 40 days.