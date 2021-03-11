Thirty-four new single family homes could soon be coming to Dundas as part of the Bridgewater Heights expansion project - but it’s likely to come at a cost for the city.
The third part of the four phase project was reviewed by the Dundas Planning Commission at its meeting last month, with final platting expected to be approved next month. The discussion was triggered in part by the move from townhomes to single family homes.
Planning Commissioner Member and Councilor Luke LaCroix said that the shift makes sense, as demand for single-family homes locally is currently significantly more than for townhomes. With prices in the $300,000 to $350,000 range, they will cater to a more upmarket crowd.
But the project will require the annexation of two plats currently in Bridgewater Township. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Bridgewater Township Board of Supervisors agreed to send a letter to the Planning Commission contesting the annexation.
Both plats are located in an area designated as part of the Annexation Reserve District in the current Dundas-Bridgewater annexation agreement. Though recently modified, the overall agreement was approved back in 2004 and will last until 2034.
Planning Commissioner Bruce Morlan, one of three Planning Commissioner members from the Bridgewater Township side, noted that under the annexation agreement, that Bridgewater would receive compensation from a portion of the tax revenues generated by the expansion.
Another provision allows Bridgewater to contest the annexation if Dundas hasn’t yet developed already annexed land. That’s part of Bridgewater’s concern - but the broader goal is mainly to trigger the start of formal negotiations.
Bridgewater Township Board Chair Glen Castore said that he hopes to see a swift negotiation, in line with the terms set out in the annexation agreement. He expressed support for the overall project, but said the main objective is to ensure that Bridgewater gets a fair shake.
“Broadly speaking, it’s a good thing for the whole area,” he said. “This is why we make land available under the annexation agreement.”
If approved by the Planning Commission, development of the third phase of Bridgewater Heights is expected to take place starting in May. A fourth and final phase of development is expected to take place subsequently.