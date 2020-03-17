In this Nov. 21, 2013 file photo, Joseph Brennen of Ventnor N.J., logs on to a Harrah's online casino on his laptop from a highway rest area in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. on the first day of a test of Internet gambling in New Jersey. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, many internet gambling providers said they've noticed a significant increase in business in the past week as many land-based casinos shut down due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)