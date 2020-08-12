The Community Café has lived up to its name — maybe more than ever — since shifting to a curbside pickup model, attracting more customers than the dine-in service ever fed on a Tuesday night.
Kitchen Manager Cindy Lawson reported a record-breaking 302 meals were served Aug. 4. It's averaged about 260 meals per week since adopting the curbside pickup model in March. The numbers were down in the first couple weeks, she said, but have increased every week since.
An offering through the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, the Community Café serves curbside meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. But Lawson said the line starts forming a an half hour earlier.
Recently, the Community Café acquired a roomful of leftover food from the Faribault Food Shelf, which closed in June. Lawson said some of the products have been used for meals; other products volunteers give to families in need. She expects the donations to last for the next couple months.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the Community Café also began a meal delivery service to several apartment complexes and assisted living facilities, including Cardinal Pointe, Robinwood Manor and Friendship House. One partner organization picks up about 25 meals per week to distribute to clients who live independently, and some clients pick up meals for their elderly parents who live alone.
What hasn’t increased at the Community Café is its volunteer base. With the coronavirus pandemic causing concerns for older volunteers, Lawson said the teams of 30 have reduced to 15 per shift. She was grateful to two recent high school graduates from Shattuck-St. Mary’s who volunteered their summer at the Community Café before leaving town for college.
“I can’t do it alone, and I’m just so grateful for my brave volunteers that have shown up every week,” Lawson said. “We wouldn’t have the program without them. I enjoy it and really appreciate them.”
Dave Campbell, 67, said he was one of the youngest Community Café volunteers before the pandemic. However, since the mask mandate began, he’s noticed more volunteers returning to their weekly teams.
As board president for the Community Café, Campbell has volunteered at the café with his wife for nearly a decade. The service has been “quite different now than it was before March,” but he said clients want to engage in conversation just as they did as dine-in customers.
“We were used to having around 125 diners each week,” Campbell said. “Once the pandemic hit and we moved to curbside [pickup], we set a goal of … 280 meals — 80 to be delivered and 200 for curbside. We’ve been hitting that quite often.”
Campbell commends the community for being generous to the café during the pandemic, particularly at a time when the café’s food budget has increased from $2,000 to around $4,500 per month (added costs are attributed to hand sanitizer, face coverings, gloves and biodegradable containers). Partners like Allina Health and Edina Realty increased their monthly donations, St. Vincent DePaul has offered extra produce to give away, and individuals who didn’t need their stimulus check donated it to the café.
The Community Café also received grant funding through the Minnesota Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act as well as another grant for meal deliveries, which the café can use until summer of 2021.
“We kind of took a leap of faith and tried [the curbside service], and decided to keep it going until the money runs out,” Campbell said. “We didn’t have enough in the current budget, but there has been such generosity that we’re in good shape.”