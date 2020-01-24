A bill co-sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith could provide a major boost to the city of Faribault’s budget.
With backing from more than a dozen Senate Democrats, the Protecting Community Television Act was introduced in the Senate on Thursday. Supporters say the bill, authored by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, is needed to protect community television and the budgets of cities like Faribault from a recent Federal Communications Commission decision.
“Communities deserve lawmakers who will look out for them,” said Smith in a prepared statement. “We’re seeing more and more media consolidation, and it’s vital that we stand up for local media.”
On Aug. 1, 2019, the FCC ruled that fair market value of in-kind contributions, such as airing the city’s community access channel, could be calculated in the 5% franchise fee that cities can charge to cable TV providers. If fully implemented, the change would dramatically decrease revenue that cities across the country would enjoy from cable royalties. In its 2021 budget, Faribault reduced its anticipated revenues from the royalties by $100,000.
City Administrator Tim Murray noted that cable companies would need to demonstrate the exact “in kind” value of airing community access television before using the rule change to reduce their royalty payments or even eliminate them entirely.
Murray said that adjustment hasn’t happened yet in Faribault, perhaps because of uncertainty surrounding details of the decision itself. Because the prior year’s franchise fees fund this current year budget, changes made now wouldn’t hit the city for a year.
Reducing access to Community access TV stations could be another option, particularly for smaller cities. That possibility has particularly concerned media watchdogs, who say Community Access TV plays an important role.
Across the country, there are more than 1,500 community access stations. Community access TV often provides programming that highlights groups rarely seen on other television stations, such as veterans, seniors, the disabled and people of color.
“This is not just about the monetary benefits franchise fees provide,” said Minnesota Association of Community Telecommunication Administrators President Mark Martinez. “We really want the the community, informational, educational and government transparency components to remain in place.”
The potential loss of cable television franchise fees got significant discussion at City Council work sessions throughout the fall. Some councilors suggested adding a street light fee or other franchise fees to compensate for the potential loss, but it wasn’t clear that any one idea commanded majority support.
The bill has the strong endorsement of the League of Minnesota Cities, with local officials across the state fearful that the loss of revenue will force them to raise taxes on citizens or delay needed road improvements and investments in public safety. Murray said he’s hopeful that Congress will consider swiftly enacting it.