Walk MS, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s largest annual fundraiser, is a Faribault springtime tradition that stretches back more than two decades and often includes more than 500 walkers.
Faribault is one of more than 500 communities across the U.S. that has regularly participated in the tradition. Since Walk MS’s inception, more than $1 billion has been raised through the program for the National MS Society. The nonprofit organization has poured that money into programs for people living with MS as well as crucial research, in hopes of finding a cure for the deadly disease, or at least more successful treatments.
Given the strict restrictions on in-person gatherings implemented in the wake of coronavirus, marches like the one that was planned Saturday in Faribault have been cancelled. Instead, the MS Society is encouraging people to do virtual walks instead.
In addition to changing the format of the walk the MS Society has extended its registration deadline until Sept. 30, giving MS Society supporters months to organize their teams and hopefully, time for the pandemic to begin to lift.
“We want to give people the opportunity to fundraise once we’re through the heaviness of this pandemic,” said Megan Nettleton, who oversees the program as the Senior Director of the MS Society’s Minneapolis-based Upper Midwest Chapter.
For those who are in a position to give during these economically stressful times, the National MS Society will hold a Facebook Live fundraiser to connect walkers from all over the nation on what would normally be the Society’s biggest event weekend.
Like many nonprofits, the pandemic has inflected a great deal of stress on the National MS Society. Nettleton said that the society expects to lose approximately $60 million during the pandemic.
“For us, continuing to fundraise is more important than ever,” Nettleton said. “We want to be able to support the programs, services and resources that help people to live their best lives.”
Longtime Faribault resident Tom Beatty has lived with MS for more than two decades and participated in the local walk since its inception. This year, he’ll be participating from home by taking a walk around the neighborhood.
“It’s something that will be drastically missed this year,” he said.
The MS Society’s fundraising model is heavily team based. Beatty said that in a normal year, Faribault area walkers form roughly 20 to 25 teams, with each team containing anywhere from a couple of members to more than 20.
The teams compete to raise as much money as possible from family and friends. Leading teams from each local walk are honored by the Upper Midwest MS Society at an annual banquet.
Over the years, Beatty has built up a long list of friends and family members who support the cause. Normally, he’d be sending out letters to them around this time of year, asking for their support of the MS Society.
Of course, this year is different. Beatty said he doesn’t feel comfortable asking for donations at a time of financial hardship for so many. But he urged those who can to strongly consider supporting the MS Society in its efforts to help Americans living with multiple sclerosis.
“Any donations to the MS Society are always greatly appreciated,” he said.