Months after Bluebird Cakery closed its doors for the final time, two area artists are preparing to open a new downtown coffee shop serving deluxe coffee and handmade baked goods.
Jess Prill, who runs Faribault’s Fleur de Lis Gallery, is teaming up with Cathy Collison to open up Good Day Coffee in the cakery's former space. Located at 318 Central Ave, the shop will be located in the same building as Fleur de Lis and open mornings from 6:45 a.m. to noon.
Until recently, both Bluebird and The Cheese Cave helped bring significant foot traffic to the building, turning it into something of a downtown hub. When both closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prill’s art gallery felt the effects acutely.
Collison added that Bluebird’s closure left Faribault with few options for early risers who rely on a hot cup of coffee or cappuccino and a tasty treat to get their day started right — particularly for the growing number of city residents who reside in or near downtown.
When Bluebird first closed, Collison said she joked with Prill that perhaps the two should start a coffee shop of their own. But as the two of them thought about it more, they realized it made more and more sense. Both Prill and Collison bring experience to the venture, and not just in business. Prill spent seven years crafting custom cappuccinos as a Starbucks barista, while Collinson trained as a chef at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and is well known for her delicious pies.
“Our culinary skills and our business skills complement each other,” Collison said.
Collison and Prill's lease starts Oct. 1, and they hope to open the shop by Nov. 1. They insist they’re under no illusions when it comes to the difficulty of operating such a shop under the pandemic, an immensely difficult challenge which eventually sank Bluebird.
Even though operations aren’t likely to “return to normal” anytime soon, Collison said that many customers still crave their morning coffee. To help them satisfy that craving safely, the shop will start by offering to-go service. The inside of the store will offer an open floor plan that will eventually offer room for a few customers to socially distance. However, Prill said that to start, customers will be able to choose between ordering to-go inside or ordering online, with curbside pickup an option.
Collison and Prill believe that demand for the coffee shop will be high. Prill said that a significant number of coffee-craving potential customers already live downtown, and the number of downtown area residents is expected to increase significantly in the coming years as a number of planed apartment projects come to fruition.
A downtown coffee shop certainly dovetails nicely with the city’s recently approved Downtown Master Plan, which is focused on replacing industrial/retail facilities with housing and amenities so as to deal with the city’s housing shortage while creating a vibrant central district.
The city has made significant progress on the housing side. It’s on pace to add hundreds of units in the area through large projects like the Hillside Apartments across from Buckham West and the Straight River Apartments at the Old Public Works site, as well as smaller projects.
However, less progress has been made in terms of adding amenities, and many buildings remain vacant. Whatever reasons may be behind that, it’s hardly for lack of demand — Prill said that area residents can barely contain their excitement about the new coffee shop.
“Every day, people come looking for coffee,” she said. “We’re really eager to be able to supply it to them.”