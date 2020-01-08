Honoring Choices of Faribault and Owatonna invites everyone over the age of 18 to learn about the crucial topic of advanced care planning at a free workshop.
At the workshop, which is held monthly, guests will learn about why it’s so important to have an advanced care directive and how to create one. Since taking over as program coordinator last fall, Allina Health’s Pat Heydon has worked hard to promote the course.
A health care directive ensures that a person’s health care wishes will be followed even if they’re unable to communicate. Through a health care directive, a person can specify the goals of their care, appoint a health care decision-maker and refuse certain types of care.
Heydon said that if a person is able to get an advanced care plan in place, it ensures that their will is respected and dramatically reduces conflicts within families. Still, the free course sessions have often struggled with disappointing attendance.
The class is designed to provide help for people who have thought a great deal about an advanced care directive, and for those who know very little about how the process works. Facilitators provide guidance, including a blank health care directive form.
Heydon recognizes that those who haven’t seen a health care directive form may have more questions than can be answered in a short class. She and her staff can set up follow up appointments for those who have questions, free of charge.
Heydon said that Allina Health and its partners have chipped in generously and worked hard to keep the program free, because they recognize the benefit health care directives provide patients and health care providers alike.
“You never know when an event could happen that may prevent you from communicating with your health care team,” she noted. “That’s why this is so important.”
The program is funded by the Allina Health Owatonna Hospital Foundation, Faribault Area Hospice Foundation and Federated Insurance, and has held educational events each month for the last three years.