With just a week to go until the first of the 2020 candidate filing periods open, most local incumbents have declared their intention to seek re-election. It’s less clear, however, exactly how much competition they’ll face.
With the coronavirus pandemic likely to continue into the summer and fall, campaigns will certainly take a different, much more subdued theme this election than in years past. For the first time, candidates will also be able to file electronically, rather than in person.
For state, federal and most municipal offices, candidates have from May 19 and June 2 to file. Local school boards have more flexibility, and most, including Faribault’s, have moved their filing deadlines back by several months.
Candidates are asked to pay a filing fee. As for partisan offices, only four political parties in Minnesota have automatic ballot access (Republican, DFL, Legal Weed Now and Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis). Minor party candidates must submit a petition to gain ballot access. Filing fees vary depending on the office sought. On the low end, school board candidates pay a filing fee of just $2. By contrast, candidates for U.S. Senate must cough up a hefty $400. Petitions for statewide office likewise require more signatures than those for more local offices.
In addition to the presidential race, Minnesotans this November will elect a U.S. senator and members of Congress. Former Rep. Jason Lewis is the likely Republican challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
For Congress, Marine Corps Veteran Tyler Kistner secured the Republican endorsement to run against first term Rep. Angie Craig in the traditionally purple 2nd District, which includes Northfield.
The 1st District, which includes Faribault, is likely to be a rematch between incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn and North Mankato DFLer Dan Feehan. Though the 1st District heavily favored President Trump in 2016, it was one of the nation’s closest races in 2018.
Having their party’s endorsement doesn’t inoculate one from a primary challenge, but party endorsed candidates have a strong track record. Feehan, for example, easily fended off an intraparty challenge from Albert Lea businessman Colin Minehart in 2018.
Rice County encompasses two Senate Districts, 20 and 24. Of the six legislators who currently represent the two Senate Districts, all are Republican save for Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.
All four incumbent legislators who represent portions of Rice County: Sens. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, and John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Reps. Lippert and Brian Daniels, R-Faribault have been endorsed by their parties for re-election.
To oppose Draheim, DFLers backed Jon Olson, of Elko New Market, a U.S. Navy veteran who has taught at Carleton College. Longtime agricultural educator and businessman Roger Steinkamp, of Faribault, got the nod against Jasinski.
Against Daniels, DFLers have endorsed Ashley Martinez-Perez, a Faribault activist and first -ime candidate. Lippert will face either Lonsdale’s Joe Moravchik, a retired police officer and teacher, or Lippert's 2018 opponent Josh Gare, a Montgomery truck driver.
In the cities and schools
Three positions on Faribault’s City Council are up for re-election, along with Mayor Kevin Voracek’s position. In 2016, the three council spots were won by incumbent Steve Underdahl and newcomers Royal Ross and Elizabeth Cap, the three highest vote getters (in that order). Underdahl stepped down from council after winning election to the County Board, and the council chose Jonathan Wood to replace him. Ross and Wood say they intend to seek re-election, as does Voracek, while Cap could not be reached for comment.
Wood and Ross both highlighted the importance of boosting the city’s housing stock. With strong demand and lucrative financing agreements, Faribault has managed to attract several multi-family housing developments in recent years that could help to ease the shortage.
Voracek, who recently confirmed his plans to run again, said that the city will continue to invest in affordable housing, infrastructure and park upgrades. Those investments are likely to be guided by the Journey to 2040 plan.
Earlier this year, the three Rice County commissioners whose seats are up this year — Jeff Docken, Jake Gillen and Galen Malecha — all said they planned to run again.
As for the Faribault School Board, veteran incumbents Jason Engbrecht and Yvette Marthaler announced earlier this year that they won't seek re-election. Jerry Robicheau, an appointed incumbent who has served on the board in the past, will seek re-election.
Rice County voters will also elect three members of the County’s Soil and Water board. Soil and Water Board Supervisors are elected to staggered four year terms by the whole county, with the board composed of five members from fixed districts.
Supervisors Tim Little, who represents northwest Rice County said he’s likely to run for another term on the board, while Supervisor Richard Cook, who represents southwest Rice County, and Mike Ludwig, who represents the Northfield area, were less committal.
Little is a first-term incumbent, but brings 40 years of farming experience to the board. He said that particularly since his election to the board, he’s implemented and experimented with a variety of conservation practices on his own farm. Still, Little said that the board has a lot of work yet to do. Maintaining that farming practices on many operations remain unsustainable, Little said that without changes, the region’s high quality soil could is at significant risk.
Cook, the county's former sheriff and a longtime conservationist, said that the work the board does is firmly in his area of expertise. Cook complained that the board often moves too slowly, but he said that farming practices have changed over the last several years, and he hopes to see more of that.
Ludwig highlighted the board’s success in expanding access to cover crops. Thanks to the board’s significant recent focus on expanding use of cover crops, he says all Rice County residents can look forward to cleaner lakes, streams and wetlands.
“It’s important and it seems to be successful,” he said. “I’d like to see it become more of a normal practice.”