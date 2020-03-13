I supposed I was always destined to write. And live in a place with plenty of snow.
After all, my very first published piece came in 1967, when I was just 6 years old. My school — or its Parent Teach Organization — in central New Jersey held some sort of writing contest in which students submitted their work and several were chosen for publication.
My poem was one of those published in a newsletter to parents.
Of course, my mother saved that page. Now yellowed, it's carefully tucked in a "School Days" scrapbook on a shelf in my family room. If I try really hard, I can almost smell the blue ink from the ditto machine.
My topic? Snow, of course.
Snow is fun.
Snow is white.
You can play in snow tonight.
I don't remember writing that three-line ditty, but I sure do remember how big of a deal my parents made about being published, even if it only went to a few hundred parents in central Jersey.
Why I chose to write about snow, I'll never know for certain, though I'm guessing it was written following a sizable snowfall, one in which my brothers and I likely made snow angels and built forts to ward off the invaders (neighbor kids) that might amble down Dogwood Court.
It was a simpler time, a time when my biggest worry was which of my four younger brothers might decide to crash my tea party.
But it was also a time when I didn't jump from my car at Fareway to take a photo of snow falling on the courthouse, the street lights illuminating its beauty. When I didn't revel in the blue skies; the evergreen branches hanging heavy from the prior evening's snow; looking as if someone had painted them with frosting or wish call my mother just one more time to tell her how gorgeous southern Minnesota looks all covered in white.
In journalism there's always somewhere to be, some story to tell. Slowing down isn't in my nature, but I'm working on letting my 6-year-old self remind me about priorities.