For the first time in a year, Faribault’s City Council heard an update on the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, a project that is set to bring more than 80 units of badly needed housing to the region.
Since developers last made a presentation to the Council, the project secured the crucial backing of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. That decision was announced by the state in November as part of a $250 million investment in tax credits for affordable housing projects.
In addition to receiving needed funding, developers had numerous meetings with neighbors and city staff, helping them to refine their proposal. That led to several changes to the design, according to Matt Yetzer, of Joseph Development, the firm behind the project. Most notably, the building’s orientation has been shifted so that it is parallel with the street. That will allow for a tree and shrub buffer between the complex and single-family residential homes behind it, at the cost of reduced parking.
The new design will include just 45 parking stalls, compared to 84 under previous plans. The number of covered parking stalls has been reduced from 90 to 88. That raised concerns for some councilors, like Janna Viscomi, who would have preferred to see more on-site parking. Based on his company’s experiences with other similar developments, Yetzer expressed confidence that parking would be adequate. City staff noted also noted additional parking would also be available on Western Avenue.
According to plans reviewed by the council, the new development will include 19 one-bedroom, 37 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom apartments, for a total of 76 units. Units in the apartment complex would be income restricted to 60% of the median area income.
The complex will also include numerous amenities, such as on-site management, a community room, fitness center, secure access, 24-hour surveillance, a secure package room for mail, hanging bike racks and in-unit laundry.
In order to help fund the project, the developer is also requesting that the city establish a Tax Increment Financing district. That will require the City Council to hold a public hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for June 9.
After securing the necessary permits and going through the process to achieve TIF status, the project is expected to move relatively quickly. Construction is expected to begin this fall and complete by fall 2021.
Working with its partner firms Eagle Building Company and Velair Property Management, Joseph Development has built 13 multi-family housing complexes with a total of 843 units in the last two decades. Twelve of those are located in Rochester, with the other in Mankato.
Even before Joseph Development entered the picture, city staff have been interested in building a multi-family housing complex on the site. Located at 405 Western Ave., it was formerly home to the Evergreen Knoll Supper Club, a popular Faribault staple for more than 45 years. In 2004, the Supper Club closed and the historic building, which dated back to the late 1880s, was razed. The lot has sat vacant since, though in 2015, the city rezoned the property to high-density residential to accommodate a proposed 82-unit apartment building.
Despite initial enthusiasm for the project, it never materialized. In the meantime, the city’s housing shortage has worsened. According to recent studies, the city’s rental vacancy rate sits at less than 1% and the housing market is also exceptionally tight, which has contributed to a workforce shortage that has grown in recent years.