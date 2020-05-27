The first day of Drive-thru Graduation at Faribault High School was a huge success, with nearly 100 students and their families participating.
As “Pomp and Circumstance” played, students got to walk across the stage, receive their diploma case from Principal Jamie Bente, have a professional photo taken, and pose for additional photos with family. Thirty FHS staff members were on hand to welcome students, cheer them on and offer congratulations. Faribault Transportation presented each student with a graduation card.
Students also returned books and iPads and picked up their yearbooks. Additional yearbooks are still available for purchase.
“We were very happy and excited to see the seniors’ faces again and be able to welcome them back to FHS one last time,” Bente said. “They are a wonderful group of kids and we wanted to do everything we could to give them the celebration they deserve while practicing social distancing and following other safety guidelines.”
The rest of the seniors are invited to the second day of Drive Thru Graduation Thursday, May 28. Students with last names starting with letters L-Q can visit from 8-11 a.m. and R-Z from 12-3 p.m. Photos from this event will appear in the virtual commencement video that will air at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7.