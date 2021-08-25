What started as a birthday party with one band and close friends has now morphed into a legitimate music festival.
At Riverbend Music Fest, one can now find everything they need to end their summer with a bang: multiple bands, drinks, food and camping. This year, despite the event's humble beginnings, the fest is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the man behind the fest said he never saw it coming.
“It started small and then grew and developed so we had to think of a name and Riverbend was a good fit,” said Ken Robertson of Owatonna. According to Robertson, most of the people who attend the festival are those he’s met around the country, and they travel here to celebrate with him year after year.
Last year, like many other activities, Riverbend had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many people were looking forward to it, but after the fair was cancelled, we knew we had to follow suite,” Robertson said. Luckily, most of the bands that were scheduled to play in 2020 are returning to play this weekend.
This year, however, Robertson thinks it’ll be the biggest celebration yet, with many festival-goers having begun setting up their campsites since Wednesday. Attendance year to year varies, but Robertson reported that he sees anywhere from 300 to nearly a thousand people in attendance.
“A lot of people enjoy it and have a great time," he said with a grin. "That’s what it’s all about.”
Like many annual events, Riverbend has developed its own loyal fan base. Wesley Johnson of Mankato said his family has been attending the music festival for around 15 years.
“My favorite thing is always the live entertainment – the bands are great and play long sets.,” said Johnson “It’s one of those events that people look forward to every year.”
Johnson also said he knows plenty of people who were saddened by last year’s cancellation, adding that having to take a year off an annual get-together for many people was a bummer.
Robertson recalls the plethora of people who he’s met over the years attending concerts and festivals all over the country. He also is in awe on how Riverbend almost started on accident, but it has now reached the 30-year milestone.
Although he has yet to name a successor, the mature Robertson believes the fest will continue for more years to come. He has volunteers and family that help with both ticket sales and clearing up the grounds after the weekend of celebration concludes.
There are five bands and one DJ scheduled to play this year, with the first concert beginning Friday night.
The location of the festival is nestled just off Interstate 35 on Exit 32 near Hope. There is live music each day, a full cash bar, food vendors and multiple campsites. Day and full weekend passes are available to purchase at the gate.