After nearly three years of back-and-forth discussion on whether Medford would upgrade its own plant or regionalize with Faribault, no clear decision has yet been made, though connecting to Faribault would mean savings for the city of Medford.
There isn’t a timeline for the wastewater project, according to Medford City Administrator Andy Welti. The council will likely not revisit the issue until the council-elect, including Chad Merritt and Mandy Mueller on council and Danny Thomas as mayor – step into their roles in the new year.
Throughout the discussions, connecting with Faribault has remained the most cost-effective option for Medford’s wastewater woes.
Since August 2019, the discussion of what route to take next — regionalize with Faribault or upgrade its own facility, a roughly $1.6 million difference — has essentially been on hold as the city of Faribault embarked on a capacity study to analyze its infrastructure and determine if its wastewater lines can accommodate additional capacity. During a Faribault City Council meeting earlier this month, its Public Works Director Travis Block told the council that the study showed councilors should feel comfortable in Faribault’s ability to adapt to the increased capacity of connecting with Medford, an estimated 250,000 gallons at peak times.
Medford currently processes about 86,000 gallons a day, but estimates that include a nearly completed development and other proposed projects could see that figure triple over the next couple decades.
Faribault Councilor Janna Viscomi suggested that regionalizing with Medford could open avenues to state funding in the future when it comes time to expand the facility, a benefit that would be provided without any “real expense” to the city.
While Faribault conducted its study, Seth Peterson, the engineer with Bolton & Menk assigned to the wastewater project, conducted an infiltration and inflow (I&I) desktop study of the Medford wastewater system, analyzing the amount of groundwater and storm water that enters the sewer system through a variety of leaks.
“What we’d been told is that Medford has a relatively tight system, and what we found was that it is in fact a relatively tight system,” Peterson said during a Monday workshop. “There is really very little unwanted water in the sanitary sewer system.”
The city also had a comparative study done, largely due to a request from the public to ensure there was a second opinion on Bolton & Menk’s findings of the cost estimates to upgrade the city’s facility. Peterson said one of the major differences found in the report was that the size of storage could be reduced, but he felt it would be important to allow that room for flexibility during the costs estimate phase of any potential project.
By the end of the work session, it was still determined that regionalizing with Faribault would be the most cost effective for the city. When including the hook up with the Lazy U Community – a 165-unit mobile home community located about a mile from Medford city limits – and the new development, an upgrade to Medford’s current facility would cost an estimated $7.08 million compared to the estimated project cost of $5.12 million to connect with Faribault. Though the numbers remain in favor of regionalization, Medford councilors agreed there is still a lot to be investigated before making a decision.
“I know it would cost more money to upgrade on our own, but then we wouldn’t be limited by someone or somewhere else,” said Councilor Marie Sexton. “It adds a few more expenses, but we’re not limited to a standstill development either. I would hate to push that on the future people of Medford when really the right developments could recoup the costs of the project.”
The option of connecting with Owatonna’s plant was essentially taken off the table in April 2019 when the council agreed that the $2 million difference between regionalizing with its neighbor to the south compared to their neighbor to the north was enough to eliminate the Owatonna as a possibility. Peterson said at the time that Owatonna was not able to provide specific information on where a viable connection point would be for their system.