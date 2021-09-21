When Carolyn Heartwell walked into her new art classroom at the Faribo West Mall a few months back, her eyes were met with blank, white walls and a whole lot of room for potential.
Today, her classroom’s walls in the Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative are laced with student-created works of art: from drawings, paintings and sculptures to puppets and prints. Materials are labeled in boxes placed on shelves, displaying the endless possibilities.
CVSEC is a collaborative initiative of Faribault, Medford, Northfield and Owatonna public schools. It provides specialized programming for students on the autism spectrum, those with emotional/behavioral disorders and others who need additional support not offered in a traditional academic setting.
For students in Heartwell’s choice-based art class at the CVSEC, the sky is quite literally the limit. Sometimes referred to as teaching for artistic behavior, the well-versed art teacher describes the art form with students doing and Heartwell taking care of the facilitating, teaching and helping.
“I’m not standing at the front of the room saying today we will make this, and it will look exactly like this,” said Heartwell of the traditional way of teaching art. “Is it really reasonable to call it an art class if you’re not allowed to create anything?”
When Heartwell first came to teach art at CVSEC about six years ago, she started with a blank slate. As the first art teacher in the program, Heartwell was eager to try the choice-based art. Though she was unsure if it would work well at first, as it wasn’t designed for any specialized schools, Heartwell soon realized it was like it was invented just for them.
“It goes hand in glove with what we do here as a team,” said Heartwell. “I am a believer that it is a good idea, that children are naturally creative and imaginative, and they want to express that. You can spend energy trying to get that to shut down or you can help them do what they create and express.”
As Heartwell learned more about, she got a better idea of how her room needs to be set up. Though the smaller room back in Northfield allowed the physical set up, the bigger room is even better. Everything students can use is visible and they are able to get to it easily.
“They are driving the bus, and I am facilitating and helping them get where they want to go,” said Heartwell.
Always being open to any ideas students may have, Heartwell said it’s important to respect the ideas that are dear to them, no matter if it’s abstract or representational. Though the process is not the same as art therapy, Heartwell believes it can be therapeutic. At CVSEC, Heartwell says everything goes together like the spokes on a wheel. For example, if a painting of a certain individual brings up some feelings, Heartwell says there are mental health professionals there that can talk more about that at another time. In her eyes, there’s no part of the program that is independent, everything fits in with each child’s individual education plan.
“All the things we do work toward healing. Shutting kids’ ideas down would be working against that,” said Heartwell. “And there’s really nothing they can’t do, they have good ideas.”
Typically, Heartwell says her motto is saying yes first, then figuring out how to go about it when students share their ideas, just like when one student wanted to build a model version of the Titanic. In times where students get frustrated or discouraged along the road of making something, Heartwell reminds them that they will get there, they just aren’t quite there yet. Trusting the process, she says, is key. In the old-school art education, Heartwell says everything revolved around the product, whereas with choice-based art, it’s all about the process.
Another fun component of the class is letting students explore and discover with found objects Heartwell brings into the classroom for them to use as materials. From a box of buttons bought at a garage sale, cardboard from particular things in the school or pieces of Styrofoam after moving into the building, the opportunities are endless. Heartwell also points out the district’s have been very supportive and generous of making sure students have the art supplies they need.
“A little freedom goes a long way,” said Heartwell. “We have fun, we try new things all the time. Every year I think, ‘What haven’t we done? What might be interesting?’ I keep having to up my game to keep up with them.”
If a child is not feeling like creating art that particular day or may be waiting to start the next phase of their projecct, Heartwell has other resources for them to peruse to stay engaged in art. An array of books about art are available for students to read, along with visual/spatial games like Etch A Sketch.
CVSEC Executive Director Sarah McGuire finds Heartwell an asset to both Cannon Valley, the Alexander Learning Center and the art program as a whole.
“It’s a very unique opportunity for kids to have such a caring and talented art teacher,” she said.