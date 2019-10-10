Faribault’s City Council has granted preliminary approval to changes to the city’s rental licensing program. The changes are an effort to bring the ordinance in line with national standards, and address concerns from the community and those identified by the American Civil Liberties Union, which is suing the city over portions of its rental ordinance.
Under the proposed new guidelines, the city will move from using the 2006 version of the property maintenance code to the 2018 version, exempt children under the age of 2 from the apartment occupancy limit, include a guidance sheet from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on renting to persons with criminal records with the training manual given to Faribault landlords at crime free training sessions, and includes additional language clarifying the rights of tenants.
“These changes have been identified because as we’ve administered the program, we’ve realized that certain areas need to be addressed,” said the city's Community & Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen.
A crime free multi-housing program was additionally explored by the council in 2007 and 2008 but ultimately dropped as the city’s revenues fell due to the late 2000s recession. The effort gained new momentum when the city hired Police Chief Andy Bohlen in 2012.
Bohlen’s belief that the city needed a crime free multi-housing program was influenced by his time as commander of Dakota County’s Drug Task Force. Bohlen observed that many communities in Dakota County had repeated problems with the same rental properties.
While the program wasn’t perfect, Bohlen saw that cities with active crime free housing programs were able to be more proactive in dealing with crime and reduce the crime rate. Ultimately, a crime free multi-housing program was implemented Faribault's rental licensing program in 2015.
Before the program was implemented, the city’s crime rate was in the top 10-15% of cities across Minnesota. Since its adoption, crime has dropped by 13% and is now much closer to the state average.
“We’ve seen a dramatic decrease in crime, and I think that has an association with the crime free multi-housing ordinance,” said Bohlen.
The rental licensing program has achieved significant successes in ensuring that hundreds of Faribault families have safe housing with biennial housing inspections. Since implementation of the program, staff have identified 531 dwellings in violation of the property maintenance code out of 2,804 examined.
However, the ACLU filed suit against the city last year, arguing that the reductions in crime in rental properties were achieved through more sinister means. Among the measures included in the rental housing ordinance were mandatory criminal background checks.
The ACLU charged that Faribault law enforcement encouraged renters to illegally discriminate against renters and rental applicants with criminal history. The city of Faribault has vociferously denied the claim, stating that the background check was made mandatory to ensure that landlords were making “informed decisions” about who they rent to.
Making it harder for people with criminal records to obtain rentals could drive them deeper into a cycle of poverty and potentially encourage a return to crime. And because African-Americans, Latinos and Native Americans are more likely to have a criminal record than white Americans, the ACLU charged that the city’s policy was ultimately discriminatory.
According to 2016 statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice, African-American adults are 5.9 times as likely to be incarcerated than whites and Latinos are 3.1 times as likely. In large part, policing tactics have often disproportionately targeted people of color.
A 2013 report from the American Civil Liberties Union showed that African-Americans are nearly eight times as likely as whites to be arrested in Minnesota for marijuana use, even though African-Americans and whites use marijuana at similar rates. That’s more than twice the disparity the ACLU found nationwide.
Studies have also shown that prosecutors are more likely to aggressively prosecute people of color. A 2013 analysis published in the Yale Law Review found that federal prosecutors are twice as likely to charge African Americans with offenses that carry a mandatory minimum sentence compared to whites in a comparable situation.
The ACLU also raised concerns that the city’s move to limit the number of residents per rental property has had a “adverse disparate impact on Somali members of the Faribault community.” The ACLU said that because Somali families in Faribault tend to be large, they would be more likely to be impacted by the ordinance.
If forced to move out of their housing because of the ordinance, large families could struggle to find suitable, affordable housing. Faribault has an extreme housing shortage, with a vacancy rate of less than 1%.
The city again pushed back hard against the ACLU’s claims, declaring that the allegations described in the ACLU’s report were “unsubstantiated, inaccurate and contrary to law.”
The city has continued to insist that the rental code is non-discriminatory and fully permissible under the Constitution and the Fair Housing Act. Nonetheless, the revised code approved Tuesday includes several measures seemingly designed to address the ACLU’s concerns.
While definitely insisting that the ordinance was never intended to prevent landlords from renting to tenants with a criminal record, city officials acknowledged that some landlords may have interpreted it that way.
In order to ensure that landlords act in accordance with the protections of the Fair Housing Act, the city’s new ordinance will add a guidance sheet from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on renting to persons with criminal records to the training manual given to Faribault landlords at crime free training sessions.
The number of occupants allowed per apartment could also rise for some Faribault renters. In 2014, the city adopted an occupancy standard of “2+1,” which set the occupancy limit for each rental at two persons per bedroom, plus one additional person.
The “2+1” standard was slightly looser than the HUD’s recommended two persons per bedroom. The proposed new ordinance would make that limit slightly looser, exempting children under 2.
In a prepared statement, Minnesota ACLU Legal Director Teresa Nelson said that while she’s pleased that the city of Faribault is open to changing to the Rental Housing Ordinance, the proposal remains inadequate.
While Nelson said that although the change to the occupancy restriction exempting individuals under the age of 2 is welcome, she argued that the ordinance still disproportionately affects Somali families. The ACLU believes that city officials knew that the restriction would hurt Somali families disproportionately when they enacted it.
While the city will now include the HUD memo in its training manuals, the ACLU said the content of the HUD memo needs to be explicitly included in the city’s ordinance and the crime-free multi-housing training session itself.
Nelson further characterized the city’s argument that the ordinance was never intended to prevent landlords from renting to people with criminal histories as “disingenuous at best.” She said that if the city really means what it says, then it has a responsibility to “replace its background check requirement with one that allows consideration of only relevant crimes, expressly excludes consideration of arrests and allows a prospective tenant the opportunity for an individualized assessment.”
“The city has an obligation under the Fair Housing Act to not discriminate in housing on the basis of, among other traits, race and national origin,” she added. “It is the city’s failure to meet this obligation — not the landlords — that is driving this lawsuit.”
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, has not yet been set for trial.