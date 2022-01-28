Life Well Lived: Burkhartzmeyer remembered for countless acts of kindness, service

Donald Burkhartzmeyer had many titles: he was a devoted son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather and friend to many; he was an avid golfer, a passionate sports fan, a committed caregiver, a skilled pedorthist; he was a pillar of the Faribault community.
Regardless of the title he held on a given day or in a given moment, Burkhartzmeyer always acted with kindness — and a whole lot of it.
Donald, commonly known as Buck, is remembered by many for the countless good deeds and niceties throughout his 97 years of life and the amount of lives he touched. He believed in affection and helping others.
He often said, “A smile never costs you anything.”
Buck is also remembered for his desire to give back to his community. In his life, he participated in the Exchange Club, United Way, Chamber Club, Book of Golden Deeds, Maple Lawn Cemetery Board, Class of 42 scholarship committee and Board of Elders at Trinity. Buck was the recipient of the JC Distinguished Service Award, Minnesota Council Quality Service Award, Unsung Hero Award, Faribault Business of the Year Award (shoe store) and the FSHS Distinguished Alumni Award.
Buck, a lifetime resident of Faribault — with the exception of the four years he was in the United States Navy in World War II — died on Jan. 6 at District One Hospital.
Where Buck’s story begins
He was born in 1924 in an upstairs bedroom of a small house on Division Street in Faribault. Buck graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1942. He lettered in four sports — football, basketball, baseball and golf — and was a childhood friend and teammate of Faribult's Heisman trophy winner Bruce Smith. Buck followed and cheered for all of Minnesota’s sports teams at every level of play.
It was in Farragut, Idaho, where Buck got his start on solving foot problems, as he served the young recruits with their sore and swollen feet. When the war ended, he returned home to work in his family’s newly established shoe repair shop.
In 1949, Burkhartzmeyer Shoe Store was founded, followed by the beginning of his career, along with his parents, Martha and Ferdie, and two brothers, Alvin and Walter, of providing footwear and special orthotics for those in need. He reached the top level in his field by becoming a certified pedorthist. Now, in its third generation, Buck’s son Brian, and Al’s son Bruce, operate and run the shoe store, proudly following in their father's footsteps.
Buck met Delilah Brase at a Trinity Church ice cream social, and she stole his heart. They married in 1952 and had four children together: Brian, Brenda, Bradley and Barry. A lover of many things, his hometown of Faribault was always near the top of his list.
Countless acts of kindness
Brenda described Buck as a connector and said he would walk up to anyone, always with something kind to say.
“He was soft and quiet,” added Brenda.
At one point, Brenda said one of her brothers worked in a fish factory up in Alaska for the summer. Brenda and her husband went to visit him with Buck. While taking a ferry boat to another island town, Brenda said they couldn’t find Buck anywhere. Finally, after a half hour search around the ferry, they found Buck. He had a family sitting in the front row of the theater room, and he had all of their shoes off and was helping them with their arches and shoes.
“He couldn’t help it; he always noticed people’s walk and gait, and tried to help,” said Brenda of the kindness Buck showed outside of the workplace. “He knew you had a foot problem before you did.”
In his later years, when taking Buck to places around town, Brenda recalls people coming up and greeting Buck every single time, no matter if they went out to lunch, to the grocery store or the post office.
Brian added, “People knew him, and liked him. He always wanted to say ‘Hi.’”
Buck had a bad heart in his later years; he underwent surgeries and had a pacemaker put in. He would go to a cardiac rehab program up on the second floor of the hospital. After receiving permission to go back a year or so after the onset of COVID, Brenda said she went with Buck, because he was a little nervous about it.
After walking into the front door of the hospital, Brenda said they were met with happy tears from the receptionist at the sight of Buck's presence, and the nurses and intake receptionist shared similar responses once they saw him up in the rehab center. While waiting out in the hall during Buck’s session, Brenda heard another patient come in.
“He said, ‘Oh, Buck Burkhartzmeyer is here. Did you know he is the kindest person in Faribault? He used to visit my mom when she was in the nursing home.’ He had a reputation for being kind and visiting the elderly in the nursing home. He had that gift; not a lot of people can do that,” said Brenda.
Brian added, “He was comfortable. People enjoyed his visits. Our mom had Alzheimer’s, and when she was in memory care, he would go there twice a day and in the evenings; he'd load her up and take her to other floors. That’s when they would visit people in that nursing home. First, it was to my grandmother, who was in the same nursing home — he visited her every day. He was loyal to my mom and never missed a day.”
Following Buck’s trips to visit Delilah, he would stop at the east Kwik Trip on the way home. He lived by the south Kwik Trip and would often make visits there, too. Brenda said all of the employees there knew Buck and would take good care of him.
Erika Coon, who worked at Kwik Trip south years ago, shared a story confirming Brenda’s notion on a Facebook post. Coon said Buck was one of her favorite regulars and always purchased the same thing: one tapioca pudding, one banana, the newspaper and a small coffee.
“He was always polite, and I thoroughly enjoyed small talk with him. I started to get his stuff for him before he came into the store so that it would be ready for him after he pumped his gas. He really appreciated this,” wrote Coon.
Coon said they would visit when it wasn’t busy, and he frequently told her about his love for God and how God loves everyone. Though she didn’t always have good experiences in the past with religious folks, she said Buck genuinely made her feel like he didn’t judge anyone.
One day, he came in at a later time than usual, but didn’t buy anything. Coon said he walked right up to her and asked for her shoe size. Unsure of Buck’s request, but trusting of him, Coon complied and he suddenly brought out a pair of scissors, some “fancy” shoe soles and asked for the shoes on her feet. She again trustingly followed his request and handed over her shoes.
“He cut out the old soles, put in the new ones and said ‘Here, try these! You work long shifts; you need better support!’ I tried on those shoes, and my shifts were never the same again,” said Coon. “My feet felt so much better! I asked if I could give him anything, and he told me 'No,' they were just a gift from him to me.”
Eventually, Coon moved on from Kwik Trip, and didn’t see Buck after that, but she made sure to give Burkhartzmeyer Shoes her business and continues to do so. The kindness Buck showed her that day, and throughout all of their visits, is something Coon never forgot.
Countless stories shared on Facebook and in person to the Burkhartzmeyer family indicate Buck's will be remembered by many more.
Community and family
Brian said Buck loved Faribault, the shoe store and his children, but he really loved his grandchildren.
When Buck received the FSHS Distinguished Alumni Award, the first draft of his acceptance speech included accomplishments and stories all about his grandchildren. Barry told Buck they had to change that to instead highlight his own life. At doctors appointments, once Buck gave the doctor a pair of arches, the nurses pairs of socks and the receptionist a box of cookies. Brenda said he would always have to ask the doctor where they went to med school, and he would proudly tell them about his granddaughter who just graduated from med school.
Some referred to Buck as the “unofficial” tour guide of Faribault, as he would gladly give a private tour to any who expressed interest, stopping at all of Faribault’s many worthy sites. Bruce, Buck's nephew, recalled many instances where Buck would even take shoe store customers around town for tours and go out for lunch, something he loved doing.
Brenda added, “He was really proud of Faribault, and he loved people.”
Brian said Buck, a lifetime member of Trinity Church, had a servant attitude, and participated on Trinity’s Evangelism Committee for several years, where he would go out and call people new to the community or those slipping in church attendance to try and get them back.
“He was good at that and with making people feel welcome,” said Brian.
Buck passed his kind and friendly character onto his children through goodwill he showed to others. Brenda remembered a time where they were out driving and had to stop at Wendy’s, because it was Tuesday, and Buck knew it was chemo day for one of his friends. The only item they from the fast food restaurant was a Frosty, so Buck made a point to bring them a treat.
“He had his finger on the pulse with that stuff,” said Brenda.
Growing up on Sunday mornings, Brenda said they would often pick up little old ladies who didn’t have a ride to church and get them chicken dinners afterward. He also fit shoes for patients at the state mental hospital, located in Faribault at the time, something that took special talent.
He befriended one special individual named Peter Smith, who was physically impaired with one leg 3 inches shorter than the other and was without arms. Buck would build up his shoes and balance them off, and he also adapted them for Peter to get on and off. Peter would often come over to the Burkhartzmeyer residence for dinner, and they developed a strong friendship.
“He knew everyone — the handicapped, the mayor, the cement layer and the funeral taker,” said Brenda, remembering the attendance at Buck's 90th birthday party. “People were coming through from every walk of life.”
Bruce said his grandfather had the philosophy that, when you are part of a community, you never just take from it, you always give back. He feels confident saying all of the family has lived by that, but Buck took it to the extreme.
“You give back to your community; that’s what our whole store is built on,” said Bruce. “Yes, we’re here as a shoe store, but we’re also here to help people. That’s our main goal. We help people with foot problems.”
As a certified pedorthist, Brian said they aren’t able to diagnose foot problems, but they can do just about anything else. Oftentimes, they receive scripts that say, “Do this, but adjust as you see fit.”