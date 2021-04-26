Law enforcement officers arrested a Faribault man Tuesday after he allegedly led them on a nearly 14-mile chase that reached speeds of 110 mph.
Anthony Carmen Masso III, 55, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Masso, who is on probation after a 2019 conviction for fleeing a police office in Olmsted County, was charged after law enforcement officers learned that there were warrants for his arrest and tried to find him.
A Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agent reportedly received a text message from Masso indicating he knew they were looking for him and that he was “up north helping a friend.”
Two days later, law enforcement officers saw a Jeep vehicle reportedly driven by Masso in Faribault. Court documents state the agent activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle continued traveling through the city at 45 to 50 mph. The Jeep was described in court documents as having “continued to travel northbound on Gates Avenue and then westbound on Minnesota Hwy. 60 back toward Faribault,” avoiding stop sticks on Hwy. 60, near Falls Creek Park, eventually reaching speeds of approximately 110 mph.
Masso's vehicle allegedly struck a sheriff’s deputy squad car near Fifth Street NE in Faribault after law enforcement reportedly made contact with the vehicle, forcing it to spin out.
Court documents state officers found a small baggie of marijuana and methamphetamine residue within the vehicle.
In other Rice County court records:
• Sabrine Michelle Henry, 41, of Faribault, is charged with escaping from custody after she allegedly did not return to jail after being released on furlough to attend a funeral Jan. 23. At the time, she was on probation for third-degree drug sale.