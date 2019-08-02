Dairy goat

Beau LaCroix — Champion Dairy Goat Int Showmanship — Bussert’s DaiStaR Farm, FOP

Ellery LaCroix — Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Goat — Rene & Pam Koester, Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Goat — Tangled Grove Farm and Champion Dairy Goat Beg Showmanship — Nerstrand Agri Center, FOP

Mason Mechura — Champion Junior Dairy Goat — Rene & Pam Koeser, Champion Senior Dairy Goat — Bussert’s DaiStaR Farm and Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Int Showmanship — Compeer Financial, BG

Gunnar Johnson — Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Beg Showmanship — Rice County Farm Bureau, BG

Maxwell Johnson — Champion Goat Dairy Poster and Champion Goat Interview — Cannon Valley Vet Clinic, BG

Samual Johnson — Reserve Champion Goat Dairy Poster, BG

Kaitlyn Lawrence — Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Sr Showmanship — Cannon Valley Vet Clinic, HH

Kortney Prior — Champion Dairy Goat Sr Showmanship — Bruce & Gina Malecha, HH

Meat goat

Franklin Johnson — Champion Meat Goat Beg Showmanship — Compeer Financial BG

Maxwell Johnson — Reserve Champion Meat Goat Sr Showmanship — CFS BG

Izabella Lawrence — Overall Reserve Champion Meat Breeding Doe — Veseli Area Lions, Champion Meat Breeding Doe Kid — Holden Farms, HH

Maxwell Johnson — Champion Meat Market Doe — Rice County Farm Bureau, Overall Champion Meat Breeding Doe — Veseli Area Lions, Champion Meat Breeding Doe Yearling — Prairie Creek Acres, BG

Kortney Prior — Champion Dairy Market Goat — Reynolds Asphalt & Maintenance, HH

Malori Prior — Reserve Champion Meat Goat Beg Showmanship — Reynolds Asphalt & Maintenance, HH

Olivia Schmidt— Reserve Champion Meat Breeding Doe Kid — Holden Farms, BG

Jake Tanghe — Reserve Champion Dairy Market Goat — Nerstrand Agri Center, FOP

Cal Schultz — Champion Meat Market Wether — Rene & Pam Koester, Reserve Champion Meat Market Wether — Rene & Pam Koester and Champion Meat Goat Sr Showmanship — CFS, BW

Meg Wiebe — Reserve Champion Meat Breeding Doe Yearling — Holden Farms, BG

