The holiday season is well known for its spirit of giving, and in Rice County, there are plenty of opportunities to lend a hand to those who could use it.
The Cannon Valley Detachment, Marine Corps League is again hosting the Toys for Tots program with Rice County Social Services, just like it’s done for the past 30 years.
Though COVID-19 put a damper on how the toys were distributed last year, as families picked up toys in a drive through format instead of in person, that didn’t affect the number of toys collected. Assistant Coordinator Douglas Truman says they plan on distributing toys in a similar format this year.
In Rice County last year, the program distributed 2,274 toys to 572 children across Rice County.
Truman says the Cannon Valley Detachment is a group of about 25 Marines and Navy corpsman who meet the first Wednesday of every month at the Faribault Elks Lodge. While they try to do some fundraisers and other activities for the group and community, Truman says their main purpose for the league is to coordinate efforts for the Toys for Tots program.
Truman says members of Faribault Senior High School’s Student Council have been “phenomenal” for him and the program.
“For the last 15 years, the kids raise a lot of money and shop and bring toys down to me,” said Truman of the students’ efforts. “They are really a godsend.”
Last year, students took their fundraising online and set up a gofundme page to raise money.
In Rice County, most Toys for Tots recipients receive assistance from Rice County Social Services, have a child enrolled in the Three Rivers Head Start Program or are on the federal WIC program. Truman said that the organization also considers those children from families not receiving assistance on a case-by-case basis.
“We know there are some that are pretty proud and don’t apply for help, but we don’t want to forget about them either,” said Truman.
Distribution dates are scheduled for Dec. 14-15, and the last date to sign up to receive toys is Nov. 30. Children ages 6 months to 14 years qualify for the program.
According to the Toys for Tots site, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the fundraising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps and has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
The mission of U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October through December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
Families are encouraged to apply at faribault-mn.toysfortots.org. Businesses interested in becoming a toy drop site or those looking to volunteer to help with counting, sorting and distributing toys can apply online or call Cannon Valley Detachment at 507-339-5437.