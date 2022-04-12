Cemetery

Several trees were toppled in and around the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park cemetery in Faribault. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

A hailstorm with high winds knocked down trees and power lines and tipped over semis in and around Faribault Tuesday afternoon.

Rice County reported several county roads also were closed south of Faribault due to downed power lines.

Nine semis were turned over by the wind on northbound I-35 near Faribault, according to the State Patrol. No injuries were reported.

A northbound section of the highway was closed for a period and both directions were reduced to one lane for other periods, creating a traffic backup that persisted for several hours.

The Faribault police and fire departments had a busy afternoon responding to a number of storm-related calls, new Police Chief John Sherwin said. He had not heard of any injuries.

Numerous trees and limbs were downed along Willow Street near Faribault Middle School. A resident with a rooftop weather station said it recorded a peak wind gust of 99 mph.

Other damage reported on social media included a tree on a house on Ninth Avenue SW by Jefferson Elementary School. A resident on the east side of Cannon Lake reported a dock was blown up against the house.

Trained spotters reported hail of up to 1 inch in diameter just west of Faribault and southeast of Northfield, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of Faribault yard waste site will be opened on Wednesday to receive storm debris. The site will open for its regular season again on Monday. 

Glynview Trail

A power line stopped a tree from falling onto a pickup on Glynview Trail. A down power line prompted authorities to close a portion of the road. (Kristine Goodrich/Southernminn.com)
Hail Photo 2

Large pellets of hail fell down in the area on the afternoon of April 12. (Photo courtesy of Janalee Cooper)
Freeway crash

Straight line winds tipped over two semi trucks on I-35 near Faribault on the afternoon of April 12. Interstate 35 North, near Medford, was closed for a period of time. (Screenshot MnDOT camera)
Hail Photo - Car Flip

A vehicle was thrown from the road and flipped over amid a hailstorm April 12. (MnDOT screenshot)
Willow Street truck

Tree branches fell on a truck on Willow Street in Faribault. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Willow Avenue roof

Residents on Willow Avenue place a tarp over a portion of their roof that was hit by a tree branch. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Willow Avenue flag

A flag covered in hail lies in a yard on Willow Avenue in Faribault after a Tuesday storm toppled its pole. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Hail Photo - Tree Knocked Down

A knocked down tree covers the entrance road at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault after a hailstorm April 12. (Photo courtesy of Brian Gaze)
Hail Photo 1

Hail came pouring down in Faribault’s downtown the afternoon of April 12. The storm caused damage around the area, including knocked down trees and powerlines, along with flipped over semis and vehicles. The storm caused power outages and traffic delays in the area. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
Hail Photo - Shieldsville

Hail builds up on the ground between Sheildsville and Faribault on the afternoon of April 12. (Photo courtesy of Connie Lee)
Power pole

A student walks past a leaning power pole near Faribault Middle School after a storm blew through Tuesday. 

