Hail came pouring down in Faribault’s downtown the afternoon of April 12. The storm caused damage around the area, including knocked down trees and powerlines, along with flipped over semis and vehicles. The storm caused power outages and traffic delays in the area. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
A hailstorm with high winds knocked down trees and power lines and tipped over semis in and around Faribault Tuesday afternoon.
Rice County reported several county roads also were closed south of Faribault due to downed power lines.
Nine semis were turned over by the wind on northbound I-35 near Faribault, according to the State Patrol. No injuries were reported.
A northbound section of the highway was closed for a period and both directions were reduced to one lane for other periods, creating a traffic backup that persisted for several hours.
The Faribault police and fire departments had a busy afternoon responding to a number of storm-related calls, new Police Chief John Sherwin said. He had not heard of any injuries.
Numerous trees and limbs were downed along Willow Street near Faribault Middle School. A resident with a rooftop weather station said it recorded a peak wind gust of 99 mph.
Other damage reported on social media included a tree on a house on Ninth Avenue SW by Jefferson Elementary School. A resident on the east side of Cannon Lake reported a dock was blown up against the house.
Trained spotters reported hail of up to 1 inch in diameter just west of Faribault and southeast of Northfield, according to the National Weather Service.
The city of Faribault yard waste site will be opened on Wednesday to receive storm debris. The site will open for its regular season again on Monday.