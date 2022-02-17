Faribault is known for its historic downtown. But many of the buildings downtown are in need of repair and modernization to stay up to code. And it is not cheap to replace things like windows, siding and roofs.
The city of Faribault has a program through the Economic Development Authority that helps to revitalize the downtown area by incentivizing property owners to put time and money into restoring their buildings.
The Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation and Exterior Improvement Program was started in 2016. It has contributed more than $700,000 toward the revitalization of buildings downtown.
“Fifty-two awards have been made at an average of $14,000,” Director of Community and Economic Development Deanna Kuennen said. “Only one of those has had to be paid back. The program has been effective.”
The Economic Development Authority reviewed the program at a meeting on Thursday. EDA members recommended one change and considered but held off on another.
There was concern that not all relevant information had to be disclosed during the application process.
“What we’re not asking them is if they are in any legal litigation with the city over a building downtown,” Kuennen said.
According to Mayor Kevin Voracek, this information could be helpful when assessing appropriate projects for the program to fund. If a building is in trouble with the city to bring one aspect or another up to code, and the owner is trying to fix the issue with the money, the EDA could use that information to decide whether or not it deserves the funding.
This amendment will be made by city staff. In the future, the application will require applicants to state if they are in litigation with the city over anything downtown.
The EDA members also discussed the five-year holding period. The loan is normally forgivable, but if the building is sold within five years the property owner must pay the loan back to the city.
This was originally put in place for two reasons. The first reason was so that people would not be tempted to flip the building for a profit. The second reason was that by having the holding period, the money can be given as a loan. If there were no holding period, it would have to be a grant. That would change the application process and some of the details on the legal end of the program.
“I don’t care if it is a flipper of a holder. If they fix up the building, that’s what we want,” Attorney Matt Drevlow said. “The goal was to fix up the buildings and get them up to code. I don’t see how the holding period helps that.”
After some debate, the EDA agreed to leave the holding period the same for the time being under the condition that it could be discussed again in the future if the situation where the loan needs to be repaid comes up again.