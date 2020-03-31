Since graduating from Faribault Senior High in 1982 and the University of St. Thomas in 1985, Anne Carlin has devoted her personal life and professional career to exploring and trying to understand this complicated world in which we live – and trying to encourage others to do the same.
Carlin’s meandering career path has led her to some of the world’s hotspots. As a result, she has a “deepened understanding of cultures that on the surface seem vastly different from her own.” She first ventured out to London and then extended that experience traveling solo throughout eastern and western Europe.
Carlin has been a teacher, an auditor, an evaluator, a refugee repatriation officer and an editor at a range of institutions – including the United Nations, the World Bank, the federal government, schools, nonprofit organizations and in the private sector. Over three decades, working hands-on in complex environments, Carlin has developed expertise in humanitarian and international affairs, specializing in South Asia – Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India – and using that experience to prepare reports and briefings for senior government officials.
The experiences piqued her curiosity to explore even more unique cultures. Then, Carlin set out to teach in China, learning about the most populous country on earth. While living in China under communist rule, Carlin learned how a highly centralized political system could control the most minute details of the lives of ordinary citizens. After years of humanitarian work in Pakistan, she learned to navigate a society grappling with its own interpretation of the role that religion should play in public life. When working in India, she witnessed the vast wealth chasm that exists between Indian families who live on and eke out a living on the street, and those who own and shuttle among palatial homes.
Carlin credits several factors--the work she did under challenging circumstances, the people who guided her, and the lessons she learned — for providing her with a foundation to join World Bank. Her responsibilities involve a range of social and urban development programs in Asia which are sponsored by the federal government. Her goal is to improve accountability for United States’ funds used in overseas programming, serve as a bridge between cultures, and represent the United States well abroad.
To get a better understanding of this world, Carlin tries to travel internationally three times a year, basing her travel around UNESCO World Heritage Sites – places deemed of significant cultural and historical interest for all humanity.
So far, she has visited 100 sites in some 70 countries. She can communicate in French (conversational), Pashtu (conversational), Mandarin Chinese (basic), and Urdu (basic). She is an accomplished Latin dancer and enjoys attending festivals to dance salsa, bachata and tango.