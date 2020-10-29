With the COVID-19 pandemic changing a lot of plans, Medford schools have decided to adapt their homecoming celebration to these strange times.
“We are having a spirit week this fall, but we are not calling it homecoming because it will lack so many of our traditional homecoming events,” Student Council Co-advisor Rebecca Mohr said in an email.
To kick off the modified celebration of a “November to Remember,” Medford High School will host a drive-in movie night for students in grades seven through 12at 7 p.m. Saturday. Parents are allowed to drive students who do not have a vehicle. To get a ticket to see “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13), individuals must bring one can of food to donate to the Steele County Food Shelf.
Throughout the first week of November, Medford schools will have dress up days and virtual pep fest games, according to Mohr.
“We know that there are many events that are associated with homecoming that we would not be able to do. For example, coronation. We know that this is a very important event that the kids would love to have but also share with their families. Because the MDH will not allow parents in the school, this event would be hosted with no audience. What the student council has decided was to wait on this "homecoming event" until later in the year, with the hopes that things improve and guests can attend school functions. We are planning on having a winter coronation sometime after the new year,” Medford High School Principal Kevin Babcock said in an email.
Additionally, the Medford National Honor Society will be hosting a blood drive in the elementary gym next week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone interested in donating can schedule a donation time by visiting rcblood.org/2HL7K8C or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.