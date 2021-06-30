A Northfielder who's long been involved in ensuring the physical and emotional health of young people was named Faribault Public Schools mental health coordinator following a Monday vote by the School Board.
As mental health coordinator, Lewis Muth will implement initiatives, coordinate curriculum and services, and build internal relationships and community partnerships to ensure the district has ample resources to support the mental health needs of students, families and staff.
Lewis Muth previously worked for five years as inaugural director of health promotion at Carleton College. From 2006-16, she was a founding coordinator for Growing up Healthy and the Rice County Mental Health Collective.
“I have always been interested in mental health, but my work with the Rice County Mental Health Collective several years ago gave me a taste of how powerful a public health approach to mental health can be,” Lewis Muth said. “When I saw that Faribault Public Schools had created this position I was really excited. I don’t know of other school districts of this size that are thinking so proactively about addressing all the mental health needs of students.”
Lewis Muth holds a bachelor's in Spanish with a minor in psychology from Oberlin College. She also has a Master of Public Health with Community Health Education major from the University of Minnesota and is currently a Doctor of Public Health student at Johns Hopkins University.
In her new role, Lewis Muth hopes to create an environment where students who are struggling with mental health challenges know it’s OK to ask for help, and then provide them with the appropriate resources.
“I hope we can create enough awareness so that students who need help but don’t yet know how to ask for help are noticed and supported,” she said. “And I hope we can build a culture where mental well-being and social-emotional skills are incorporated into the fabric of our schools so that students and teachers can be at their best to learn with each other.”
Lewis Muth lives in Northfield with her husband, Greg, a chemistry professor at St. Olaf College. They have three children, two in college and one who attends Northfield High School, and three dogs. She enjoys reading, walking, running, knitting, swimming, spending time at her family’s cabin and learning new things.