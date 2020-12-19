Private information of South Central College staff and students — Social Security number, date of birth, address, telephone number, email address and school ID numbers — may have been hacked, according to the school.
A similar notice was posted on the Minnesota State University, Mankato website.
A notice on the colleges' websites says they learned of a ransomware attack of the donor management software vendor, Blackbaud. The company may have allowed access by an unauthorized individual to not public data on students, alumni and employees.
Much of the data stored by Blackbaud is considered directory information under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and is therefore public data under Minnesota law. However, the college sdisclosed some non-public data to the South Central College Campus Foundations, and those data elements were stored by Blackbaud and accessible in the attack.
Blackbaud has told the colleges that the attacker did not access credit card information, and any bank account information or Social Security numbers were encrypted and not accessible to the attacker.